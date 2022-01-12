ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Atom raises savings rates

finextra.com
 2 days ago

The move sees Atom offer far higher rates than those available from the traditional high street banks and is yet another example of Atom driving value back into the savings market. Atom’s top rated app (rated 4.8/5 by Apple users and 4.9/5 by Android users) means that these rates...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

finextra.com

Mercury Financial widens customer base to over 1m accounts in Q4 2021

Mercury Financial, a financial inclusion technology provider, announced today it reached over one million accounts in the fourth quarter of 2021, marking an important milestone in the Company’s growth. The Company now extends more than $3 billion in credit access to the near prime-market in its continued pursuit for greater financial inclusion.
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

Gr4vy secures $15m Series A extension funding

Gr4vy, the leading company for cloud-native payments orchestration, today announced the closing of $15M in Series A extension funding, led by March Capital, a top-tier venture capital firm known for investing in companies poised for hyper-growth globally, with participation from Nyca Partners, Activant Capital and Plug and Play Ventures. The recent series brings Gr4vy’s total funding to $27.2M. Since its launch in April, the company has nearly doubled its valuation, reflecting its strong growth and its demonstrated value to merchants globally. The additional revenue will further accelerate Gr4vy’s worldwide expansion to meet heightened market demand and support its product roadmap for its cloud-native payment orchestration platform (POP).
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Coinbase to buy FairX for crypto derivatives push

Coinbase is committed to providing our retail and institutional customers with the most trusted and complete suite of trading tools to access the cryptoeconomy. As crypto matures as an asset class and the world’s most sophisticated investors deepen their journey into the cryptoeconomy, a healthy, well-regulated derivatives market will be critical for long-term success.
MARKETS
finextra.com

Alternative investment app Koia, raises $1.4 million pre-seed round led by Seedcamp

Koia, a new investment platform which is bringing alternative assets to Europe, is announcing a $1.4 million pre-seed round. Investors in the round include Seedcamp, RTP Global, Portfolio Ventures and a number of angels. The new investors are joining Koia's earlier backers, who include co-founders of Monzo and Freetrade. Koia’s...
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Monneo launches multicurrency Iban accounts

Monneo, a virtual IBAN and corporate account provider has added a new European bank partner to its banking network, meaning it can now offer multi currency IBAN accounts to customers. The updated service allows merchants to receive international payments in more currencies, whilst still retaining the ability to securely store...
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

Kill the Friction in 2022!

Let me tell you a true tale of modern digital customer experience for bank customers. A colleague is an avid user of his banking app from a major retail bank. It lets him do everything he needs so he hasn’t been in a branch for a year or more (yes COVID notwithstanding!).
INTERNET
finextra.com

Accrue Savings raises $25 million

Accrue Savings, the merchant-embedded shopping experience that rewards consumers for saving, today announced it raised $25 million in a Series A funding round led by Tiger Global, with participation from Aglaé Ventures, the tech investment firm backed by Groupe Arnault, Maple VC, and notable leaders such as UPS CEO Carol Tomé and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
finextra.com

“Happy Birthday, Open Banking!”

Open Banking is celebrating its 4th birthday today in the UK. Four years on, and it is still growing and developing into an exceptional alternative to traditional banking. This is great news for all Open Banking service providers. Since Open Banking was first established in the UK in 2018, many changes have occurred that challenged our approach to banking as Open Banking facilitated financial data sharing. To celebrate this transformation, we’ll be looking back at Open Banking’s biggest milestones and what the future holds.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Delivering on the potential of open finance

Not long ago, “open banking” seemed like something unimaginable. As new digital technologies increased, the level of cyber risk also evolved. So financial data, always considered highly sensitive, became even more top secret – and certainly not for sharing. But things have changed. With the ever-growing rise...
EDUCATION
finextra.com

HooYu expands KYC offering with open banking identity and affordability checks

Regtech company HooYu has integrated open banking into its KYC and customer onboarding platform to provide greater customer identity and affordability insight. The new service, Bank Connect, extends the HooYu journey so that a user can prove their identity or affordability by logging into their bank account during a KYC process. HooYu clients can now easily orchestrate open banking alongside a wide range of KYC services such as liveness detection, facial biometrics, database checks, ID document validation and many more.
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

BNPL firm Anyday opts for Nordigen for client analytics and loan decision making

Buy Now, Pay Later player Anyday has partnered with open banking platform Nordigen to provide accurate and healthy credit offerings. Using Nordigen’s premium lending categorisation tool, Anyday will be able to perform detailed credit checks, approving their customers in seconds. Anyday is a Denmark-based, financing solution that prioritises users’...
CREDITS & LOANS
finextra.com

VitraCash reaches Beta phase

VitraCash has opened its revolutionary debit card and app to beta customers, heralding a new era of simplicity for consumer payments even in the most remote global destinations. Founded in September 2020, VitraCash has spent the past fifteen months developing its VitraCard - an easy way for people to combine...
CREDITS & LOANS
finextra.com

Visa bigs up Acceptance Cloud for payments

Today Visa (NYSE: V) announced a new platform, Visa Acceptance Cloud (VAC), set to revolutionize the way businesses accept payments from their customers. Following the success of the company’s popular “Tap to Phone” solution, VAC will let acquirers, payment service providers, point of sale (POS) manufacturers, and Internet of Things (IoT) players move payment processing software from being embedded in each hardware device to being universally accessible in the cloud.
ECONOMY

