Atom raises savings rates

Open Banking is celebrating its 4th birthday today in the UK. Four years on, and it is still growing and developing into an exceptional alternative to traditional banking. This is great news for all Open Banking service providers. Since Open Banking was first established in the UK in 2018, many changes have occurred that challenged our approach to banking as Open Banking facilitated financial data sharing. To celebrate this transformation, we’ll be looking back at Open Banking’s biggest milestones and what the future holds.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO