An increasing number of consumers are using mobile payment apps and owning cryptocurrency. According to a new survey of U.S. consumers from software and payments company Cantaloupe Inc., adoption and usage of mobile payment apps are growing. Only 14 percent of respondents reported not having used a mobile payment app in the past year. Paypal was the most popular payment app, with 72% of respondents saying they had used it in the last year, compared to Cash App (32%), Venmo (26%), Google Pay (21%), Zelle (20%), and Apple Pay (19%).

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO