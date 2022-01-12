ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NATO Sits Down With Russia To Seek End To Ukraine Stand-off

By Dave CLARK
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States and its European allies sat down with senior Russian envoys at NATO headquarters on Wednesday, hoping that a revived diplomatic engagement can head off the threat of conflict on the Ukraine border. Both sides remain wedded to their starting positions, and have begun a round of...

Fox News

Putin is picking a fight he can't win with Ukraine

I almost feel sorry for Russian President Vladimir Putin. As talks over Ukraine fall flat, Putin is picking a fight he can’t win. When President Joe Biden gave up Afghanistan, Putin saw a golden opportunity to play hardball with NATO over Ukraine. But NATO isn’t giving in to Putin’s outrageous demands for the alliance to kick out members like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and others who joined after 1997.
The Independent

US intelligence says Russia planning false flag operation to justify Ukraine invasion

US officials say the United States has information that Russia has prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine. The revelation comes as the United States has urged Russia not to invade its neighbour.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was concerned Russia would stage such an attack, saying it was similar to what Moscow did in 2014 by accusing Ukraine of preparing an attack against Russian forces and warned it could happen between mid-January and mid-February.She said Russia had already dispatched operatives trained in urban warfare who could use...
Reuters

Finland not negotiating about NATO membership, foreign minister says

HELSINKI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Finland has no plans at present to join NATO, its foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday, amid heightened security tensions between Finland's giant neighbour Russia and Ukraine. "Finland does not discuss with NATO joining it, nor does Finland have such a project upcoming ......
AFP

Russia dismantles REvil hacker group at US request

Russia Friday said it had dismantled the prominent hacking group REvil, which carried out a high-profile attack last year on US software firm Kaseya, following a request from Washington. The unprecedented attack targeting the US software firm Kaseya affected an estimated 1,500 businesses.
AFP

Russia-West tensions could be put to UN Security Council: US officials

If Moscow escalates the Ukrainian security crisis, the United States may refer the matter to the UN Security Council, US officials said Friday, stressing Washington still favors a diplomatic solution. "If Russia further escalates tension to really go to the heart of the principles and commitments that all nations states have made in the UN Charter... there will be obviously an opportunity for discussion at the UN Security Council," another US official said, also on condition of anonymity.
AFP

Russia preparing sabotage to justify Ukraine invasion, US says

The United States on Friday accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine, where government websites were knocked out in a cyberattack linked to Moscow. The allegations and incident mark a striking new escalation in tensions over Ukraine, just after a week of talks between the West and Russia that sought a diplomatic solution. Russia has amassed tanks, artillery and tens of thousands of troops near the border of Ukraine as it demands guarantees that its neighbour will never join NATO -- which on Friday announced new cyber cooperation with Kyiv in response to the attack. Detailing intelligence findings, the White House said that Russia was "laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for invasion" by blaming Ukraine.
AFP

EU warns Russia of 'robust' response as Ukraine crisis deepens

EU foreign ministers warned Russia on Friday of a "robust" response to any military action against Ukraine, after a massive cyberattack against the country heightened fears Moscow could be preparing to send in troops. Even before Friday's assault on key Ukrainian government websites, European ministers had warned that cyberattacks could precede, or accompany, a military incursion that Russia may be planning after massing 100,000 soldiers on the Ukraine border. The standoff with Russia "is serious, more serious than anything we've seen in recent years", Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters at a meeting of the bloc's top diplomats in the French city of Brest. "Some say the cyberattack could be the prelude for other activities, military activities," he said.
WTAJ

Cyberattack in Ukraine targets government websites

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A cyberattack left a number of Ukrainian government websites temporarily unavailable on Friday, officials said. While it wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the cyberattack, the disruption came amid heightened tensions with Russia and after talks between Moscow and the West failed to yield any significant progress this week. Ukrainian Foreign […]
Business Insider

5 weapons Russia would likely use to attack Ukraine

Russia has massed troops near Ukraine's border in what is suspected to be preparation for an invasion. Russia's intentions remain unclear, but if it does take military action it has many potent weapons to use. These are the top five weapons the Russians could employ in ground warfare against Ukrainian...
abc27 News

US official: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has determined a Russian effort is underway to create a pretext for its troops to potentially further invade Ukraine, and Moscow has already prepositioned operatives to conduct “a false-flag operation” in eastern Ukraine, a U.S. official said Friday. The administration believes Russia is also laying the groundwork through a […]
