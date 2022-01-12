COVID on campus: 53 new student, staff cases from Floyd County Schools on Wednesday, the most since the semester began. Berry College shows 150 students, staff testing positive since Jan. 1.
Floyd County Schools posted 53 new cases on Wednesday, the highest since the new semester began Jan. 4. There were 44 student cases and 9 faculty/staff cases. Since Monday, the positvity rate at Alto Park has risen to 3.09% while Armuchee High is at 2.97%. Floyd County has had 29 staff...hometownheadlines.com
