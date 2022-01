CALDWELL, Ohio — Chris Estadt was elected president of the Caldwell Exempted Village Board of Education when the board held its organizational meeting on Tuesday night. Estadt was sworn in as a new member of the board along with Stanley Randolph and Adam Chandler. Board member Allen Schehl was elected vice-president. “I’m excited to help the district continue to bring excellent education to out students,” Estadt stated. “We have a new superintendent and three new board members committed to building a strong future.” The board chose the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. as the date and time for regular meetings this year. Meetings will be held in the administration building unless otherwise announced.

