Economy

Germany Tells Banks to Build $25 Billion in Capital Buffers

By Nicholas Comfort
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Related
The Independent

Omicron leaves Germany on brink of recession as growth dips

The risk of recession is looming for Germany after Europe’s biggest economy shrank at the end of 2021 and as it faces a bumpy start to this year, with the rapid spread of COVID-19's omicron variant deterring people from shopping and travel and supply bottlenecks holding back manufacturers. Output in Germany fell by between 0.5% and 1% in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency Destatis said Friday. Forecasts are also shaky for the first three months of 2022, and two straight quarters of falling output would leave Germany in recession, according to one commonly used definition. Germany...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Thyssenkrupp to Keep Control in $5.7 Billion Hydrogen IPO

Thyssenkrupp AG plans to hold a majority stake in its rebranded electrolysis unit after its initial public offering to tap into the growing market for green hydrogen to fight climate change. The engineering conglomerate is preparing to list its electrolysis plant business this year, renaming it Nucera, in a move...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Patron Capital JV buys site for €180m investment in Ludwigsburg, Germany

Patron Capital has acquired parts of the production area of the filtration specialist MANN + HUMMEL in Ludwigsburg, Germany, together with the real estate company Inbright. The joint venture plans to invest a total of €180 million ($206 million) in the construction of a modern campus for research and development and light industrial.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

EU blocks Korean shipbuilders’ merger

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said Thursday that the combined company would wield a dominant position that could lead to fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG.
WORLD
The Independent

Energy monitor blames Russia for European gas crisis

The head of the International Energy Agency blamed Russia for much of Europe's natural gas crisis, saying Wednesday that high prices and low storage levels largely stem from the behavior of state-owned gas supplier Gazprom Russia could send up to a third more gas through existing pipelines, said Fatih Birol executive director of the Paris-based 30-member organization that provides policy recommendations on affordable and sustainable energy. That would amount to some 10% of European daily consumption — about the amount that industry officials say would be needed to avoid a severe shortage in case of colder-than-expected weather....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

No ‘convincing case’ for digital Bank of England currency, says Lords committee

The creation of an official UK digital currency could lead to a run on the banks during economic downturns, a committee of peers has warned.The Lords Economic Affairs Committee said that the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) could pose “significant risks” in the UK.Bank of England officials are currently among those at 90 central banks around the world who are exploring whether they should introduce their own digital currencies.“However, the introduction of a UK CBDC would have far-reaching consequences for households, businesses, and the monetary system for decades to come and may pose significant risks depending on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Swedish central bank says own risk buffer needs to be bigger

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Wednesday that it needed to boost its own financial buffer by 15 billion Swedish crowns ($1.67 billion) to strengthen resilience against potential future losses due to its expanded balance sheet. “The Riksbank can manage the increased risks, but to maintain equity...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Bank of England tells banks to quantify climate-change risks

LONDON (Reuters) – Banks in Britain should take an “ambitious” approach to quantifying risks from climate change on their business or face intervention by regulators if they fall short, the Bank of England said on Wednesday. Banks should also pay particular attention to how they incorporate climate-related...
ENVIRONMENT
Bloomberg

ExodusPoint Joins Millennium in Hunt for Paris Traders

January 12, 2022, 11:30 AM UTCUpdated onJanuary 12, 2022, 2:14 PM UTC. Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here. ExodusPoint Capital Management is planning to increase its operations in Paris in the coming months, joining peers expanding in the French capital.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

StanChart Mulls Wealth Management Unit in China Expansion

Standard Chartered Plc is considering a standalone wealth management unit in China to sell mutual funds to retail investors, in a move that would make it the first foreign bank to fully own a wealth manager in the country. The London-headquartered bank worked with a consulting firm last year on...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

How to Price in Rent Inflation and Russia Tensions

To get John Authers' newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. The next episodes of the great inflation running story are already set. Jerome Powell will testify to the Senate at his reconfirmation hearing Tuesday, followed Wednesday by the release of the final inflation numbers of 2021, the year when rising prices made a sudden and widely unexpected return. But for the rest of 2022, the drama could be centered on landlords, tenants, and the markets that finance them.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

VW Bets on EVs for China Growth as Chip Shortage Hits Sales

Volkswagen AG is betting demand for electric vehicles and easing supply constraints will help it return to growth in China this year, after the global chip shortage dented sales in 2021. Deliveries fell to 3.3 million vehicles last year, down 14% from 2020 when the first wave of coronavirus swept...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Canada Loosens Foreign-Worker Cap for Desperate Quebec Companies

Canada is making it easier for Quebec employers to hire temporary foreign workers in key industries like food and health care, the latest attempt at easing one of the most acute labor shortages in the country. Starting Monday, temporary workers from outside Canada can make up as much as 20%...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

German Floods Cost a Record $40 Billion, Munich Re Estimates

Germany suffered its costliest natural disaster on record last year, as flash floods led to damages that vastly exceeded the amount covered by insurers. Torrential rainfall that devastated parts of western Germany in July 2021 cost Europe’s biggest economy $40 billion, according to a Munich Re report published on Monday. Roughly a quarter of that will be met by the insurance industry, it said.
ENVIRONMENT

