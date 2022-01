A late sell-off in the US on Thursday is weighing heavily on sentiment around the globe with Asia ending the week on a negative note and Europe heading for a similar finish. Tech was once again hit the hardest as interest rate anxiety kicked in. The rebound looked premature and yesterday showed investors don't have the stomach for a sustainable rebound yet. I have no doubt the dip buyers will be tempted back in soon enough but we could see a little more pain before that happens.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO