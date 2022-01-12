ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/JPY halts pullback but will it make fresh highs? [Video]

By Christina Parthenidou
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPY halted the pullback from the five-year high of 116.33 around the 115.00 level on Tuesday, but the close below the 115.50 – 115.25 region is still keeping downside risks alive in the market. The technical picture is also warning that bears have some fuel in the tank...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

NZD/USD facing wall of resistance at 7-week highs [Video]

After completing an interesting bullish reversal pattern, NZD buyers are challenged with a firm resistance area around 7-week highs. As we can see on the daily chart below, the Kiwi has been trading in a beautiful descending channel since February 2021. Following the latest rally, the NZD/USD now appears to have confirmed a bullish breakout and is likely to continue its recovery from 2021 low, around 0.6700, which is located at the lower edge of its descending channel.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

CAD/JPY sellers challenging with key support

On the 4-hour chart, starting the new year with a golden cross, the CAD/JPY has been trading above the 50 exponential moving average in an uptrend since the first of the month. As the price hits the bottom of its ascending channel, the bulls are on the lookout for a rebound.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.88; (P) 114.29; (R1) 114.59;. USD/JPY’s fall from 116.34 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside for 112.52 support. Considering bearish divergence condition in in daily MACD, break of 112.52 will confirm that it’s already in correction to the up trend from 102.58. Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 116.34 at 111.08. On the upside, above 114.22 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD hopes for bullish development above channel [Video]

GBPUSD is currently positioned at a crucial make-or-break point, testing the top line of the seven-month-old bearish channel slightly below the 1.3600 psychological level. A decisive close above that threshold could bring new buyers into the market, with the price likely heading straight up to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3740 in the aftermath, while not far above, an extension beyond the 1.3835 – 1.3900 resistance zone would finally clear the way towards the key 1.4000 mark.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD indecisive but some patience could be exercised [Video]

EURUSD resumed its negative momentum during Monday's early European trading hours after barely closing above the restrictive 50-day simple moving average (SMA) on Friday at 1.1359. As long as the ascending trendline is building the soft upward trajectory in the short-term picture, the focus will remain on the upside. That...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave view: AUD/JPY turning lower [Video]

CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY breaks above 115.51 weekly resistance [Video]

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete Top Down Analysis of the USDJPY which has broken above the 115.51 weekly resistance level. Monthly support at 114.72, resistance at 116.46 and 118.65. The monthly chart is in an uptrend showing higher tops and...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD/JPY Rate Pullback Generates RSI Sell Signal Ahead of NFP Report

USD/JPY struggles to retain the advance from the start of the week even though the 10-Year US Treasury yield climbs to a fresh monthly high (1.75%), and the exchange rate may face a larger pullback ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slips below 70 to indicate a textbook sell signal.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD and GBP/USD look lower: Elliott Wave analysis [Video]

Hawkish FED is causing a sharp reversal in the markets, with stocks coming down as US yields rise which makes USD very strong across the board. So we think that volatility is likely going to stay here because of Central banks policy divergences. So one pair that we track closely...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD in descending triangle, gold bull bun to continue? [Video]

I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at Gold (XAUUSD), CADCHF, and USDCAD. Yesterday we saw that USD was weaker and CAD was stronger so, logically, we look at USDCAD for opportunities. We see that price action is forming a descending triangle and price...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Learn to Trade Forex: How to trade against the main trend - USD/JPY short [Video]

CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Starts Fresh Decrease, Key Support at 113.20

USD/JPY started a fresh decline from well above 116.00. It broke a major bullish trend line with support near 115.60 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD surged above 1.1400, and GBP/USD rallied above the 1.3700. The US Initial Jobless Claims increased to 230K in the week ending Jan 08, 2022. USD/JPY...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY has rebounded from the resistance at 8/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and correct downwards to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at +2/8.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ripple – European Wrap 14 January [Video]

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC eyes retest of $50,000. Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Mixed results: Mixed markets [Video]

US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 96.115. Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Down at 76.91. Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 14 ticks and trading at 157.08. Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 11 ticks Lower and trading at 4782.00. Gold:...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: 1.1530 aligns as next key resistance

EUR/USD has extended its impressive rally early Friday. Dollar stays fragile ahead of high-tier data releases. EUR/USD remains on track to post its largest one-week gains since May. EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and extended its rally toward 1.1500 early Friday. The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback continues...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Looking forward to an Omicron free spring?

US dollar fades as Treasury yields stall after sharp gains. Failure at 115.00 and 114.00 erases all 2022 success. General dollar weakness points to a post-Omicron economy. The FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a recovery based on technical support. The USD/JPY shed its remaining 2022 gains this week as markets look...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Consolidates in pattern's borders

The USD/CAD bounced off the lower trend line of the channel down pattern at mid-day on Thursday. By the middle of Friday's trading, the currency pair had made an attempt to pass resistance levels near 1.2515/1.2520 and failed at it. In regards to the near term future, if the rate...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD strengthened to 8-week highs near 1.1350 despite an unconvincing Euro performance [Video]

The headline US CPI inflation rate increased to 7.0% while the underlying rate was slightly above forecasts. US consumer prices increased 0.5% for December and marginally above consensus forecasts. The year-on-year inflation rate increased to 7.0% from 6.8% which was in line with expectations and the highest figure since 1982. Energy prices declined slightly on the month with a 29.3% increase over the year.
BUSINESS
investing.com

USD/JPY Gathers Bearish Momentum

Key Levels: Resistance: 115.678, pivot: 115.52, and support: 115.019. Preference: USD/JPY is gathering bearish momentum and abiding by our descending trendline. We see the potential for a dip from our pivot at 115.52 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st support at 115.019 in line with the 78.6% Fibonacci extension 38.2% retracement, and 127.2% extension.
MARKETS

