Westchester County Center resumes vaccinations alongside tests

COVID-19 vaccinations have returned to the Westchester County Center - two months after the state moved its mass vaccination site from that location because the demand for shots dropped.

The County Center is offering 250 shots a day for kids and adult boosters by appointment starting Wednesday.

Just one-third of kids aged 5 to 11 in Westchester are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and only 600,000 in the seven-county Mid-Hudson region have gotten a third dose.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer says vaccinating more people will help guide the county through this current wave of the pandemic.

"This is the tool that we think will help reduce the number of cases overall and help reduce the number of severe cases," he says.

Testing by appointment will continue alongside the vaccinations. Westchester brought testing back to the center two weeks ago to take the burden off local clinics.

Vaccination/Booster Hours in January 2022

· Wednesdays, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., boosters

· Thursdays, 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., pediatric

· Fridays, 1 p.m. - 6p.m., Boosters and 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., pediatric

· Two Saturdays a month, 10 a.m.-2p.m., first is Jan. 22, booster and pediatric

Boosters are for ages 12+, Pfizer for age 12-17, Pfizer/Moderna/J&J for age 18+. Pediatric vaccines are for ages 5-11, Pfizer

Information about appointments can be found here .



Direct links:

Boosters

Pediatric Vaccinations

COVID Testing at the County Center

Free testing is available at the Westchester County Center in White Plains for symptomatic members of the community or those with a known exposure to a confirmed positive case. The CDC recommends being tested five to seven days after an exposure.

This testing is not for travel. Appointments are required. Keep checking back, as appointments will be added every three days.

COVID Testing Times January 2022

· Monday: 8 a.m. – 4p.m.

· Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 4p.m.

· Wednesday: 8 a.m. – 12p.m.

· Thursday: 8 a.m. – 2p.m.

· Friday: 8 a.m. – 12p.m.

Make a test appointment here.