Seasonable temps return today; tracking Monday storm system that could bring snow, rain

Seasonable temperatures are expected back in the region today, but News 12 meteorologists are tracking a coastal storm that could hit New Jersey later in the weekend.

WATCH: Justin Godynick has the latest thinking on the next storm.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says the storm could bring snow, sleet and rain to the state Sunday night into Monday.

Today will see sunshine with temperatures warming slightly into the low-40s. Conditions will be seasonable.

Tonight will see clouds collect, with temperatures in the high-20s.

Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-40s. Cloudy skies will remain for Thursday night, with temperatures cooling into the low-30s.

Colder temperatures will return for the end of the week into the weekend.