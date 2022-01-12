ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Seasonable temps return today; tracking Monday storm system that could bring snow, rain

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCO4J_0djR63aH00

Seasonable temperatures are expected back in the region today, but News 12 meteorologists are tracking a coastal storm that could hit New Jersey later in the weekend.

WATCH: Justin Godynick has the latest thinking on the next storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVIEm_0djR63aH00

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says the storm could bring snow, sleet and rain to the state Sunday night into Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARrsF_0djR63aH00

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Today will see sunshine with temperatures warming slightly into the low-40s. Conditions will be seasonable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHjdG_0djR63aH00

Tonight will see clouds collect, with temperatures in the high-20s.

Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-40s. Cloudy skies will remain for Thursday night, with temperatures cooling into the low-30s.

Colder temperatures will return for the end of the week into the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNGbW_0djR63aH00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
News 12

STORM WATCH: Temps dive ahead of coastal storm this weekend

It is becoming more likely that we will see a coastal storm bring snow for a couple hours Sunday night into Monday before changing over to rain. Strong wind is likely with this storm along with coastal flooding and beach erosion. Along with strong winds comes the potential for power outages.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy