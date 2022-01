DTEN has made new additions to its EMEA team, appointing Jan Mettner as sales solution engineer EMEA and Jaap Swaminathan as sales executive for the DACH and Benelux regions. Mettner joins DTEN with experience in the AV, UC and IT business, previously selling and servicing systems from Zoom, Cisco, StarLeaf and Microsoft. Mettner also has experience in the creation of large video infrastructure installations for brands in the automotive and home appliance industry.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO