AMES, Iowa – Emily Ryan's outstanding work leading No. 9 Iowa State to a 2-0 week was recognized this week as the Cyclone point guard was named the Big 12 Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. This marks the first time Ryan has been named Player of the Week, and the second honor of the season for the Cyclones, with Ashley Joens getting one in November.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO