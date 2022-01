Warning: This article contains The Lost Daughter spoilers. Save this one to read until after you’ve seen the film. The Lost Daughter, which is now streaming on Netflix, is rife with fathers who simply opt-out of parenthood. A Greek-American patriarch absconds for days at a time during a summer vacation, leaving his young daughter with his young wife. An old innkeeper barely knows his three children; hasn’t spoken to them in years. A free-spirited hiker left his boys with their mother to travel the world with his Italian lover. All of these absent fathers have an air of casualness to them, of normalcy. This is an option for them—not a celebrated one, but an option nonetheless.

