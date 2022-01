A late-afternoon spurt saw the FTSE 100 close at another nearly 24-month high on Thursday as big financial companies led the way.The rise came despite heavy falls in the retail sector, as JD Sports and Next closed down more than 6% and 4% respectively.“European markets have had a steady day, taking a pause after the gains of the past couple of days, as investors mull over the latest inflation numbers that we’ve seen from China and the US over the last 24 hours,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.“These inflation numbers, from both countries, would appear to give the impression...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO