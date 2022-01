The rotator cuff is a set of muscles that helps the arm and shoulder move. Injuries to the rotator cuff are fairly common, but many effective treatments are available. These muscles work together to control arm movement and shoulder rotation. They also help keep the head of the upper arm bone, known as the humerus, in the socket of the shoulder blade, or scapula. This socket is called the glenoid.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO