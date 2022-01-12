ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Happy insurrection day!

On the anniversary of the domestic terrorism that struck our nations capital, I once again realized how close we were to a third world overthrow by uneducated misfits. Trump is an idiot and Biden is a buffoon. Harris is somewhere in the middle, leaving the American people desperate for...

Beaufort County Now

Will "January 6th Insurrection Day" Become the Solemn American Pseudo Holiday of the Millennial Generation?

Where were you when the predominately MAGA loyalists mostly walked into a poorly secured National Capitol?. I remember that "January 6th Insurrection Day" vividly. I had just mostly listened (I was working, not looking up to the TV screen) to then President Trump implore his loyal devotees to "peaceably march to our Nation's Capitol to peaceably protest" an election that had far too many unresolved discrepancies in the balloting, and in the counting of those ballots to gain any confidence in an election designed to represent the true electoral wishes of the People. Simultaneously, some protestors, obviously not there to hear President Trump speak, were over a mile away, and already enjoined in the beginning of the Capitol's breach.
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
NBC News

Harris says Manchin, Sinema shouldn't be 'absolved' on protecting democracy

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden travels to the Senate to discuss the Dems’ voting rights legislation. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the latest Medicare for All proposal in California. ... David McCormick jumps into the Pennsylvania Senate race. ... And Cleveland Plain Dealer’s editorial board pleads with Sen. Rob Portman to reconsider retiring.
The Independent

Here’s why Anthony Fauci called a GOP senator a ‘moron’. It comes after unrelenting conservative criticism

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, found his way into the headlines this week after he was heard on a hot mic calling a GOP senator a “moron” during a committee hearing.The incident, while notable, was not a significant departure from the course that he and Republicans have been on since 2020.At Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Dr Fauci ended a particularly nasty back-and-forth with GOP Sen Roger Marshall over whether or not his financial disclosure forms are public.They are: The Center for Public Integrity...
Daily Mail

Republicans say they will make Hunter Biden testify in Congress if they take back the House and ask 'many questions' on his artwork and consulting deals

Republicans are threatening to make Hunter Biden testify before Congress if they take back the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections. 'We have a lot of questions about where he gets his money, from his artwork and from his consulting deals,' Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, told CNN.
AFP

Rhodes: the Oath Keeper who plotted US Capitol attack

Stewart Rhodes, the eye-patch-wearing law graduate who was indicted for seditious conspiracy over the US Capitol assault, spent years preparing to do battle with a government he views as increasingly repressive.  - From Yale Law to conspiracies - Born in 1966, Elmer Stewart Rhodes has revealed little about his upbringing but that he grew up in the southwest US. He joined the army after finishing high school but was discharged early due to an injury in a parachuting exercise.
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Hillary Clinton isn't old news, she may be the future for Democrats

I’m not trying to be cruel this Wednesday, just reading the numbers: Joe Biden is the most unpopular president that the United States has had in a very long time. Voters dislike Kamala Harris even more. And that's a problem because this is supposed to be the new administration's honeymoon period, the part where everyone thinks they're great. So it's not getting better from here. This is as beloved as the Biden administration is going to get.
