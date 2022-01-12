Happy insurrection day!

Where were you when the predominately MAGA loyalists mostly walked into a poorly secured National Capitol?. I remember that "January 6th Insurrection Day" vividly. I had just mostly listened (I was working, not looking up to the TV screen) to then President Trump implore his loyal devotees to "peaceably march to our Nation's Capitol to peaceably protest" an election that had far too many unresolved discrepancies in the balloting, and in the counting of those ballots to gain any confidence in an election designed to represent the true electoral wishes of the People. Simultaneously, some protestors, obviously not there to hear President Trump speak, were over a mile away, and already enjoined in the beginning of the Capitol's breach.

