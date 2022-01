Here’s what’s coming up for Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022. Listen on your local public radio station or ask your smart speaker to play Texas Standard. With lines for COVID testing stretching for blocks in large Texas cities, Gov. Greg Abbott has requested federally supported COVID testing sites in six of the state’s large counties. Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, who oversees one of those six counties, joins us to talk about how Tarrant County is experiencing the latest surge.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO