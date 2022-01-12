ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

A New Reason to Not Eat Raw Cookie Dough

hendersonville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study published by The New England Journal of Medicine has revealed unwanted findings. Although it is a low-moisture food, raw flour can be a vehicle for foodborne pathogens. The study focused on an outbreak of a strain of bacteria called Shiga toxin–which produces Escherichia coli–which caused a...

www.hendersonville.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Recall alert: If you have any of this bread or pasta, you may need to throw it away

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more People suffering from food allergies should always be on the lookout for health alerts detailing food product recalls that can contain undeclared allergens. That’s the case with the Local Fixe pasta and bread recall that the company announced a little while ago. Several products might contain wheat, but Local Fixe did not list the ingredient on the product packages. Most people can still consume the products in this pasta and bread recall without experiencing any issues. But those who are allergic to wheat should avoid them. The same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Ice cream recall: Check your freezer right now

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more One of the great things about ice cream is that you can enjoy it all year round. It’s a versatile treat. Sure, it might hit different during those hot summer days, but there’s something to be said about downing a pint of your favorite ice cream during the frigid winter months as well. With that said, if you’re a winter ice cream connoisseur like myself, there’s a new ice cream recall you’ll want to pay attention to. Earlier this week, the FDA announced a recall involving ice...
FOOD & DRINKS
WKRC

FDA issues recall on several bread products from two companies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued two recalls on bread products from two different companies. Both manufacturers discovered substances that are not listed as ingredients, which poses a risk to people with allergies. The first product is limited quantity Flower Foods honey wheat bread. It...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raw Foods#Food Contamination#Salmonella#Food Drink#Fda#Cdc#Flour#Ph D#Office Of Food Safety
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fatherly

Listeria Outbreak! Two Million Pounds of Pork Just Got Recalled

A food recall has prompted the Food Safety and Inspection Service to issue a giant recall in the United States, asking people to check the pork products they have at home. In one of the “most massive recalls in history,” the recall includes more than two million pounds of pork. Here’s what you need to know.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent E coli warning: If you bought this meat, throw it out now

Whenever routine testing detects the presence of harmful bacteria in food, authorities issue warnings and recalls for the impacted products. One particular strain of the E. coli bacteria is often responsible for health alerts and recalls: O157:H7. That’s the strain that Consumer Reports discovered while testing a sample of Kroger-brand ground beef. As a result, the group issued a health alert.
Live 95.9

Another Food Recall! Check The Label On Your Packaged Salads

It's the holiday season. Time for big family meals and, as a time-saver, packaged salad mixes. A word of caution: There are currently several packaged salads that are on recall due to concerns over listeria. And several were sold right here in Massachusetts. The Food and Drug Administration reports both...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Allrecipes.com

Does Cooking Kill Salmonella?

If you keep track of food recalls, you've probably seen Salmonella in the news before. Recently, a large Salmonella outbreak was traced to imported onions. Salmonella was also the culprit behind large lettuce recalls in recent years. Salmonella is the most common type of bacteria that causes food poisoning, and...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
WebMD

Dole, Fresh Express Recall Packaged Salads

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection is investigating two separate listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express and Dole, the agency said in a food safety alert. Consumers who have the products at home should throw them out, and businesses should not sell them, the...
FOOD SAFETY
FIRST For Women

If You Have This Kind of Salad in Your Refrigerator, Throw It Out Now

As the days get busier and busier right before the holidays, being able to put a healthy meal on the table in a hurry is a huge help — and pre-washed, ready-to-eat salad is a staple in many of our kitchens for this very reason. If you recently bought a bag, however, check the label ASAP. The FDA recently announced a salad recall on Fresh Express products sold in 19 states.
FOOD & DRINKS
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
Mashed

Nature's Own Is Recalling 3,000 Loaves Of Honey Wheat Bread

On December 17, Flowers Foods, a 100-year-old company whose brands include Tastykake, Wonder, and Sunbeam Bread, among others (via the Flower Foods website), announced it was issuing a voluntary recall of 3,000 loaves of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread (via a Flower Foods news release). On December 20, the FDA re-posted the company's announcement on its website, as a public service – something the FDA attempts to do whenever a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or other safety alert (via FDA). The recall was initiated because of the actual presence of "undeclared milk" in the bread loaves, and consuming milk can be dangerous for people who have an allergy, or even just a severe sensitivity, to milk. In fact, as the company points out, "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
healththoroughfare.com

Healthy Reasons Why You Should Eat More Popcorn

Popcorn isn’t just for the movies and ball games. This tasty treat is a nutritious snack that can be eaten anytime. Often enjoyed as a movie night snack, popcorn is also an easy breakfast when you’re short on time. The added benefits of popcorn make it a healthy alternative to many different snacks. It’s simple to make and fun to eat. It can be made with oil, salt, or butter and flavored with herbs or spices like garlic powder and parsley.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy