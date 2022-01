Cells with cancer-causing mutations become increasingly common as people age, according to findings published in Aging and Cancer. To understand how cancer develops, researchers have been keen to examine genetic changes in human cells at different ages. Advanced sequencing technology has helped show that large numbers of human cells carry oncogenic, or cancer-causing, mutations—even in people who have not yet developed cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, about 40% of people will develop cancer over the course of their lifetime—which means a majority of people won’t.

