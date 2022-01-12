ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Where to find Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on US TV

By World Soccer Talk
World Soccer Talk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re trying to find out how you can watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on US TV in the Spanish Supercopa, you’ve come to the right place. For viewers in the US, Barcelona vs. Real Madrid won’t be shown live on US television, but it can be streamed to your...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Spanish Supercopa

Barcelona meet Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Supercopa on Wednesday evening, the two teams clashing in Saudi Arabia as part of the expanded four-team competition.Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will meet in the other semi on Thursday, with the winners from the two games heading through to the final on Sunday night.Ferran Torres could make his debut for the Camp Nou team, as they have now been able to register the forward finally, and he produced a negative Covid test in time to travel for El Clasico. Pedri is similarly back in the squad having earlier tested...
UEFA
firstsportz.com

Supercoppa de Espana: Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona player ratings as the Los Blancos win nail-biting encounter

Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona: Real Madrid squared off against FC Barcelona at the King Fahd International Stadium in the ongoing edition of the Supercoppa de Espana. Real Madrid took the lead through Vinicius Jr who scored a brilliant goal from a tight angle after the assist from Karim Benzema. However, Barcelona quickly managed to equalize with the goal from Luuk de Jong. Real Madrid came back again with Benzema finding the net from close range before Ansu Fati headed home. But Carlo Ancelotti’s men put the final nail in the coffin with Fede Valverde scoring from the counterattack.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Us Tv#U S Soccer#Android Tv#Real Madrid#Spanish#Espn Deportes#Laliga#Samsung Smart Tv#Chromecast#Xbox One#Espn#League One#Allsvenskan#Usl#Hulu#National Geographic#Ufc#Nhl#Pga Tour
World Soccer Talk

Coutinho won’t be rushed into action, says Gerrard

London (AFP) – Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard says he will be patient with playmaker Philippe Coutinho and only unleash him at the right time as he prepares his side for the visit of Manchester United. Barcelona loanee Coutinho has initially moved to Villa Park until the end of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

Real Madrid will be chasing their first trophy in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell as coach when they face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, but criticism continues to surround the Spanish federation's decision to stage the tournament in Saudi Arabia. "The physical effort was huge but we kept going until the end," said Ancelotti, who won four trophies in his first spell as Madrid coach but never lifted the Spanish Super Cup.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Jan Oblak laments Atletico Madrid’s inability to defend set-pieces

Athletic Club came back from a goal down to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening. The result means that they’ll be the ones to face Real Madrid in the final on Sunday evening after Los Blancos beat Barcelona in the other semi-final last night.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Disney
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Pixar
CBS Sports

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid score: Live updates from El Clasico in Spanish Super Cup

The first El Clasico of 2022 arrives on Wednesday as Barcelona and Real Madrid battle in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals at 2 p.m. ET. The match will take place in Saudi Arabia, with the winner advancing to Sunday's final against either Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid. Real enter the match in first place in La Liga and also in the Champions League round of 16, while Barca aim to find their footing under Xavi after being bounced from both the UCL and the title race in La Liga due to inconsistent performances.
SOCCER
Variety

Premier League Soccer Finds Central American Home With Paramount Plus

The Premier League is headed to streaming in Central America, as Paramount Plus has announced it has secured rights to the top-flight British soccer competition from the 2022-23 season through 2024-25. In total, the ViacomCBS-owned platform has secured 380 live matches each season and will be the exclusive home for the league in Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. Also included in the three-year deal are the non-exclusive rights to the competition in Belize and the Dominican Republic. In addition to live matches between some of the world’s most recognizable sports organizations including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Tanguy Ndombele wanted by ‘desperate’ Roma boss Jose Mourinho

What the papers sayRoma manager Jose Mourinho is “desperate for midfield reinforcements” after his Serie A’s club’s collapse in a 4-3 defeat to Juventus and has contacted Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mail from Italian outlet Telefoot. The British newspaper carries the rumour that the 25-year-old midfielder – who is currently valued at £25million – was personally contacted by Mourinho over a loan move.In the same paper, it is reported that Manchester United will soon open talks with England striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has 18 months left on his current £200,000-a-week deal but has “suffered a dip in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Athletic Bilbao down Atletico to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Riyadh (AFP) – Athletic Bilbao came back from a goal down to defeat La Liga champions Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday and set up a Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid. The Basque outfit trailed just after the hour mark when a header from Joao Felix crashed off...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

USMNT TV ratings in 2021 steady compared to 2019

Much like attendance, the USMNT TV ratings in 2021 gauge the popularity and growth of soccer in the country. Ratings for the Premier League and the Champions League grew over recent years. Consequently, soccer found its niche in the diverse American sporting landscape. However, the USMNT TV ratings always seemed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

ESPN+ dominates soccer; the numbers behind its success

ESPN+ dominates the soccer media landscape in the United States. And, frankly, it is not really up for discussion. Since launching as a paid-streaming service in April 2018, ESPN+ features more coverage, more competitions and more simplicity than its competitors. In a time when streaming is the most common way to access a number of games, ESPN+ leads the way. ESPN+’s dominance in soccer follows a similar trajectory to the growth in popularity of the sport as a whole. Albeit, ESPN+ is significantly younger than soccer and welcomed a meteoric rise since its launch.
MLS
World Soccer Talk

Haaland to tell Dortmund of plans by late February – reports

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund can expect to know by the end of February whether star striker Erling Haaland will stay past the end of this season, according to reports in Germany. The 21-year-old was named Norway’s footballer of the year for the second time in succession on Wednesday....
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Man City’s revenue exceeds Man Utd’s for first time

London (AFP) – Manchester City’s revenue exceeded arch rivals Manchester United for the first time last year, the Premier League champions revealed in their latest financial accounts on Wednesday. City reported club record revenue of £569.8 million ($780 million) for their title-winning 2020-21 season. That was a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy