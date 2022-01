The Dai (DAI) stablecoin has caught people's attention—investors as well as those just interested in learning more about DeFi, the metaverse, and Web 3.0 crypto. In this Dai explainer, we’ll discuss how the crypto maintains a steady price as well as interest on Dai loans and deposits. We'll also look at the potential risks that Dai critics have highlighted and what prospective investors might need to watch out for.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO