BURRILLVILLE – It’s the start of a brand new year and with this in mind, this Sunday’s cartoon wants to remind kids about healthy habits. Millions of people are making resolutions for the New Year, and most of those resolutions are focused on health and fitness. On the other hand, children are facing many health concerns and issues that directly impact their lives during adolescence years and also carry over into adulthood. Childhood obesity is a real problem in this country that will eventually have a negative impact on health services in the future.

BURRILLVILLE, RI ・ 12 DAYS AGO