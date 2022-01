Rusnák Watch is officially over, as the Seattle Sounders announced on Thursday that they had signed the 27-year-old attacking midfielder to a Designated Player contract. Rusnák is a versatile playmaker capable of pulling off the spectacular, while also making the difficult seem routine. He scored 41 goals and added 39 assists in 140 appearances for RSL and is coming off an impressive year in which he started all 34 matches and recorded 11 goals and 11 assists. The Slovak international has 34 caps for his country and has consistently been one of the best, albeit underrated, attacking midfielders in the league over the past half-decade.

MLS ・ 23 HOURS AGO