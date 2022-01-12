ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Hong Kong 'patriots only' legislature convenes first session

By ALICE FUNG - Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s legislature convened Wednesday for the first time since elections last month that were held under new legislation ensuring that only “patriots” who have proven their loyalty to Beijing could run as candidates. The 90-seat Legislative Council, known as LegCo,...

The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
AFP

Hong Kong 'patriots only' lawmakers swear loyalty oath

Lawmakers in Hong Kong's new "patriots only" legislature swore oaths of allegiance on Monday as it sat for the first time following a new selection process that barred the city's traditional democracy opposition. In a ceremony laden with symbolism reflecting Hong Kong's new political realities, 90 lawmakers took their oaths in the chamber where the city's traditional emblem had been replaced by China's. The loyalty oaths were overseen by city leader Carrie Lam whose administration no longer needs to face any meaningful opposition from a once boisterous legislature now stacked with loyalists for the next four years. China has remoulded Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image after huge and sometimes violent democracy protests swept the financial hub in 2019.
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour shadow minister was part of delegation to China with ‘agent’ of the communist state

A Labour shadow minister was once part of a delegation to China led by a group founded by the lawyer accused by MI5 of being an agent of the communist state, The Independent can reveal.Sarah Owen – considered a rising star in Keir Starmer’s party – was among a 20-strong delegation with Christine Ching Kui Lee, whose group, the British Chinese Project (BCP), organised the visit in 2013.The 58-year-old solicitor is the subject of a security services warning issued to parliamentarians, which alleges she has been seeking to improperly influence MPs on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. Owen, then...
POLITICS
AFP

Hong Kong police switch to goose-stepping 'to show patriotism'

Hong Kong's entire police force will switch from colonial-era British marching drills to the goose-stepping style seen on the Chinese mainland, the city's force said Friday, citing the need to show officers' "patriotism". The force has "actively planned for the full rollout of Chinese-style foot drills in order to show patriotism and foster love for our motherland and Hong Kong", police told AFP in a statement Friday.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

New Czech governing coalition wins confidence vote

The Czech Republic's new government won a mandatory confidence vote in the lower house of Parliament on Thursday with the coronavirus pandemic and soaring inflation presenting its immediate policy challenges.Lawmakers voted 106-87 in favor of the conservative-led government, in the ballot that every new administration must win to govern. The government was cobbled together by two coalitions which together won a majority of seats in an Oct. 8-9 parliamentary election, ending the reign of populist billionaire Andrej Babis “We’re not populists,” conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala told lawmakers during a debate that ended with the vote Thursday evening. “We’re not...
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

Hong Kong has first COVID case from unknown source in months

(Bloomberg) -- Officials in Hong Kong have disclosed the first preliminary positive case of Covid-19 from an unknown source in almost three months, a worrying sign as the city works to contain an omicron cluster. The city’s health department suspects that the patient, an unvaccinated worker in the North Point...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Chinese spy who targeted UK Prime Ministers: Communist agent was in David Cameron's delegation to China, got an award from Theresa May and paid for MP's trip to Beijing over a decade in halls of power

A Chinese ‘spy’ outed by MI5 targeted the ‘highest levels of Government’, including former prime ministers, it was revealed last night. In an unprecedented move, spy chiefs yesterday issued a security alert to MPs over solicitor Christine Lee, 58. She sought to influence a string of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pictured with top politicians, the ‘Chinese agent’ who infiltrated Westminster

Clutching her handbag and grinning as she poses for a picture alongside then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in 2016, Christine Ching Kui Lee cuts an unassuming figure. But the 58-year-old lawyer has now been unmasked as an alleged Chinese agent – accused by MI5 of seeking to improperly influence MPs on behalf of the country’s ruling Communist Party.The photo with Corbyn, taken at a Chinese for Labour group event, is one of a series of images indicating the extent of her links to figures across Westminster over more than a decade, during which she was even singled out for...
POLITICS
AFP

China says UK spy claims result of watching 'too many 007 movies'

China on Friday dismissed a rare public warning by British security services that a suspected Chinese agent was trying to influence lawmakers, saying it was the result of watching "too many 007 movies". British authorities said Thursday that a London-based solicitor "knowingly engaged in political interference activities" inside parliament, citing Britain's counter-intelligence and domestic spy agency MI5. Christine Lee had reportedly worked on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party to gain influence through donations, the office of House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said. China's foreign ministry denied engaging in "interference activities", blasting the accusations as "alarmist remarks based on some individuals' subjective assumptions".
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Christine Lee: UK warning over ‘Chinese agent’ draws scorn from China

The Chinese government and lawmakers in Hong Kong have lashed out at the UK after its intelligence agency MI5 warned that an alleged spy had infiltrated parliament to improperly influence British politicians on behalf of China.Christine Lee, a 58-year Anglo-Chinese lawyer, was accused of attempting to sway UK lawmakers while facilitating donations from figures in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, according to a security briefing circulated to MPs and peers on Thursday.Former Labour minister Barry Gardiner received more than £500,000 from Ms Lee’s law firm to cover staffing costs, while much smaller sums were given to Labour HQ and...
U.K.
The Independent

Home Secretary warns there will be more agents like Chinese spy Christine Lee

The Home Secretary has said it is likely there will be more national security alerts like that issued over a Chinese spy engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of the ruling communist party.Priti Patel said the UK had “other adversaries” who would “look to interfere or come into our country in some shape and way” after it was revealed a senior Labour MP received more than £500,000 in donations from Christine Ching Kui Lee before MI5 issued a warning she was a Chinese agent.Barry Gardiner received the donations – mainly to cover staffing costs in his office – over a...
POLITICS

