Entering the 2021-22 season, no player under Bill Self at Kansas had ever averaged 20-plus points per game through their first 15 games of the year. Ochai Agbaji changed that. The senior guard is the top scorer in the Big 12 and ranks sixteenth nationally, averaging 20.6 points per game. Agbaji has been the focal point of KU’s offense, which still ranks fifth in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency after back-to-back games scoring under 70 points. Granted, both those games came against two Kenpom top five defensive teams.

KANSAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO