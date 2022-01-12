ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia Distillates Gasoil cracks surge to near 3-month peak

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil jumped to their strongest level in nearly three months on Wednesday, buoyed by expectations for firmer industrial demand, while regional supplies remain tight.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to $15.37 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Oct. 18. They were at $14.40 per barrel a day earlier.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose by a cent on Wednesday to 79 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes.

The prompt-month time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore remained in backwardation to trade at 90 cents per barrel on Wednesday, compared with 91 cents per barrel on Tuesday.

INVENTORIES

- Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 24.4% to 1.2 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 10, data via S&P Global Platts showed.

- U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 7, according to market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

INDIA FUEL DEMAND SOARS

- India's fuel consumption in December scaled a nine-month peak, government data showed on Tuesday, although a fresh coronavirus wave may slow the gradual recovery of demand in the world's third biggest oil consumer. read more

- Consumption of diesel, accounting for about 40% of India's refined fuel sales, grew 12.2% month-on-month to 7.31 million tonnes, their highest since December 2019, and 1.6% from the same period last year.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- Two jet fuel deals, no gasoil trades

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices hit two-month highs on Wednesday on tight supply and easing concerns about the potential hit to demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Tuesday it bought a 49.9% stake in Norwegian biofuels company Biojet AS, as it looks to grow investments in its low-carbon business to meet its targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

#Heating Oil#Fuel Oil#Oil Refining#Oil Company#Asian#S P Global Platts#Omicron#Exxon Mobil Corp#Norwegian#Biojet
Reuters

Reuters

