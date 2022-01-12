ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL First Drive: A Sportier Super Leicht

By Brett Berk
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErecting or retracting the power-folding fabric roof on the all-new, seventh-generation 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL takes just 15 seconds. This action can be completed at speeds of up to 37 mph, a velocity at which this sporting, six-figure, 2+2-seat luxury cruiser is just getting going. Longtime SL fans, and many...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

4 Rad Rear Engine Classic Cars

How many rear engine cars can you think of off the top of your head? Chances are, maybe two, maybe three. In the classic field, there’s actually quite a few. Here are some rear engine classics that are very cool. Check out a massive Ford collection here. Porsche 356.
CARS
Carscoops

This 1959 Pontiac Bonneville Restomod Is Painted In Porsche’s Riviera Blue

An extensively modified 1959 Pontiac Bonneville coupe will be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson with no reserve at its Scottsdale auction running from January 22-30. This eye-catching Pontiac was restored and modified by Airpark Motorsports in Scottsdale over a two-year period and is now underpinned by an Art Morrison chassis. As part of the restoration, it was also equipped with rack & pinion power steering, Wilwood disc brakes, a 9-inch rear differential and coilover suspension at all four corners.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

All The Cars We'll Say Goodbye To After 2021

Every new model year, some vehicles don't make the cut. Call it survival of the fittest, decreased demand, or other circumstances. It doesn't matter. Vehicles are cut from automaker lineups annually for lots of reasons and 2021 is no different. Now that we're in the final few days of the year, we can now present the complete list of makes and models that won't be around for 2022. They all had a good run but their time is up evidently up.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Motorious

‘65 Mustang Is Really A BMW E46 With A Hellcat Front

Some people push the automotive boundaries just to ruffle feathers, get others to think, or because they can. We’re not sure if any of those reasons are behind this creation customfncustoms showed off on Facebook recently. The California shop has teamed up with Abimelec Design to completely transform a BMW E46 by putting a 1965 Ford Mustang body on the chassis and attaching a Dodge Challenger Hellcat front. It’s one way to anger BMW, Ford, and Mopar purists all at the same time.
CARS
Carscoops

The 2005 Avanti Is A Forgotten Mustang-Based Convertible That Could Be Yours

Back in the early 2000s, retro design was in, and practically all major American manufacturers were using it on their cars. Some of the products of this trend included the Ford Mustang, the Chevy Camaro, the Dodge Challenger, and the infamous Chrysler PT Cruiser. However, one that many might not know of is the Avanti.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

8 Cool Cars That Are Finally Legal for U.S. Import Now That It's 2022

The bad news for American car enthusiasts is that many automakers keep some of their coolest cars away from our shores. The good news, however, is that the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act allows us Yanks to import these desirable, not-offered-in-America models to the United States beginning 25 years after their date of production. Click through to see eight of the coolest vehicles that will hit the quarter-century mark in 2022.
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

Cosworth Once Built A Single-Cylinder F1 Engine That Hit 20,000 RPM

We’ve all heard of Cosworth’s three-cylinder engine test bed, used to develop the 1,000-horsepower V12 for the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Dedicated Cosworth fans may even have seen the company’s other three-cylinder test engine, used for the Gordon Murray T.50. But few people have ever seen this: The 90 HP, single-cylinder test engine that led to the company’s three-liter Formula 1 V10.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amg#Mercedes Amg#Driving#Vehicles#Sl#Mercedes Benz#Mercedes Benz User#Mbux#Alexa
Motorious

Proud Porsche 911 Carrera Stuns At Auction

Your Porsche collection isn't complete without this Carrera. Porsche is one of Germany’s leading brands in the sports car section of the automotive world for their consistent history of winning races with little more than some excellent engineering and a lot of grit. Of course, this incredible attitude towards the pure competition and blood-curdling speed of racing has led the brand to produce some of the world’s fastest road racing champions. Vehicles such as 911 are particularly iconic within the automotive world. It combines the sheer raw driving experience and performance of a true-blooded race car with the luxury and interior design of a classic German grand tourer.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage spy shots: Hardcore variant to top updated range

Aston Martin continues to test prototypes for a hardcore Vantage—and yes, there's a V-12 under the hood. The car is the newest generation of the V12 Vantage line, and sadly Aston Martin has confirmed that it will be the last of its kind, with the automaker referring to the car as a final edition.
CARS
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s New All-Electric EQXX Concept Is More Aerodynamic Than a Football

Mercedes-Benz wants vanquish EV range anxiety in style—at least in theory. On Monday, the luxury marque unveiled a new battery-powered concept, the Vision EQXX, as part of the lead up to this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. And, if it ever hit the road, it could succeed in pushing aside any driver’s worries about driving range. That’s because the new compact sedan would travel 621 miles on a single charge under real-world driving conditions, according to the automaker. Record-Smashing Driving Range To hear the brand tell it, the EQXX was born out of a desire to design the most efficient Mercedes of all time....
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1988 Cadillac Fleetwood d’Elegance

1988 was an interesting year for The General’s Cadillac Division. The Cavalier-based Cimarron was in its final year of sales, the Hamtramck/Turin-built Allanté was in its second year (and priced about the same as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class), and the “traditional” rear-wheel-drive Brougham sedan shared showroom space with the front-wheel-drive De Villes, Eldorados, and Sevilles. The old Sixty Special name was still being used, along with such slightly newer titles as Elegante and d’Elegance. While the Allanté lived at the top of the GM prestige pyramid for ’88, the Fleetwood was the car of choice for those very wealthy Cadillac shoppers who insisted on four doors and zero Pininfarina nonsense. Here’s one of those cars, found in excellent condition in a Denver yard last spring.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
Carscoops

Travel Back To 1985 With This 6,200 Mile Ford Thunderbird

Collectors have embraced early Ford Thunderbirds, but later models haven’t enjoy the same amount of success. However, there’s a noteworthy one going up for auction next month as it’s a 1985 T-Bird with a mere 6,200 miles (9,978 km) on the odometer. Given the low mileage, it’s...
TRAVEL
The Car Connection

Genesis GV70: Best Luxury Car To Buy 2022

Genesis has another winner. The newest vehicle from Hyundai's luxury brand, the GV70 compact crossover, claims the top spot in our Best Luxury Car To Buy award, much like the larger Genesis GV80 did for 2021. Like the GV80, the GV70 pulls off the oxymoronic feat of a luxury value....
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Shelby Is Resurrecting the Ford Mustang GT500KR as a 900 HP Beast

Shelby American knows how to celebrate a milestone birthday the right way. The high-performance shop announced that it will mark its 60th anniversary by reviving one of its most legendary models, the Ford Mustang GT500KR. And because this is Shelby we’re talking about, production will be limited to just 180 examples, with an additional 45 earmarked for foreign markets. This will be the third Mustang GT500KR that Shelby has released. Nicknamed the King of the Road—hence the KR at the end of its name—the powerful variant made its debut in 1968. It was then brought back four decades later in 2008. The...
CARS
motor1.com

UK: Classic Porsches, Jaguars, and Bentleys filmed in huge barn find

As a general, unwritten rule, we can separate the barn find vehicles into two categories: cars that are in nearly original condition and cars that need a full restoration. In this new video, we will be dealing with the second type... and we have to admit what you are about to see will probably make you feel sad.
CARS
Robb Report

The 2023 Toyota Supra May Come With a Stick Shift

The reborn Toyota Supra has always felt like something of an olive branch towards enthusiasts, and that may be even more true after next year. It appears that a manual gearbox will be an option on the Japanese auto giant’s beloved sports car, starting with the 2023 model year, according to The Drive. If the rumblings turns out to be true, the Supra could become a go-to vehicle for driving purists. An unnamed source who attended the automaker’s product preview event for dealers last year in Las Vegas told the website that one of the vehicles the marque showcased was a Supra prototype...
CARS
Motorious

2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S Convertible Is The Perfect German Sports Machine

This car could be the next addition to your sporty automotive collection as it provides you with tons of driving fun and a deep appreciation for German Automotive history. The Porsche 911 is world-renowned for its ability to provide the driver with tons of fun around corners and straights alike, focusing on the driving experience. These over-engineered pieces of German automotive history are the pinnacle of European performance. They utilize a formula formed over 59 years of dominating virtually every European and international racing series track. With that long history of growing and winning under its belt, the 911 has become one of the most excellent sports coupes ever to see the road and track. Another type of automobile whose primary focus is on driving fun is the convertible which allows you to feel the flowing wind through your hair at high speeds in style and class. This car is the perfect example of that concentrated effort on joyous driving.
CARS
Robb Report

This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing Could Fetch $9 Million at Auction

There are cars. There are classic cars. And there are really classic cars. And then, in that tiny category, there are the “Holy cow, I don’t believe it” classic cars. If you’re after the latter, keep reading. RM Sotheby’s is offering an incredibly rare and award-winning 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing at The Arizona Biltmore on January 27. The road-ready production model is fashioned after the marque’s 1952 track assailant, the W194, and maintains its lightweight aluminum exterior in a silver-gray metallic. Known as chassis number 5500332, the coupe is number 13 of just 24 Alloy Gullwings that were produced...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 supercar is about to spawn a convertible

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already teasing a new drop-top variant. Teaser photos released on Tuesday show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022. The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy