A new year, and a new visual novel demo review! Plus this time it’s actually a game coming out relatively soon. From Two and a Half Studios out of Australia comes The Divine Speaker this March! What sets this game apart from the ones I’ve discussed before, is that this one is a 18+ BL, or boys love game! You play strictly as a male character romancing (and befriending) other male characters. With beautiful art, delightful characters, voice acting, and a very intriguing story, I can’t wait for the game to release!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO