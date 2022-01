The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), the leading global provider of wine, spirits and sake qualifications, has appointed Michelle Brampton as its new CEO. Michelle will join WSET on February 1 as CEO designate and will spend two months working alongside current CEO Ian Harris, who steps down on April 15. Michelle previously spent 19 years at Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), where she most recently held the role of Managing Director Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from 2018 to 2021. During this time Michelle was also on the boards of both The Drinks Trust and the Wine & Spirit Trade Association (WSTA). Earlier in her time at TWE, she gained international and commercial leadership experience as Commercial Director U.K. & Ireland and as CFO, EMEA and South East Asia.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO