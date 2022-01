Here’s a welcome piece of news to come out of air travel: Qatar Airways is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the launch of a global fare sale. Passengers who book by Jan 10th, 2022 for travel by Oct 31, 2022 will be able to take advantage of economy class fares starting at $625 and business class fares from $2260. A few more examples of savings you'll find on roundtrip airfare: Boston to Maldives for $787; Atlanta to Cairo for $721; Chicago to Seychelles for $793 and New York City to Cape Town for $1078.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO