Thailand approves $414 million budget for fighter jets upgrade

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet has backed a plan to buy four fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year, an air force spokesman said on Wednesday, with a budget of 13.8 billion baht ($413.67 million) set aside for the procurement. The approval follows a recent expression...

IN THIS ARTICLE
