China

China’s cabinet says it will promote transformation of digital economy

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – China’s cabinet issued a plan on Wednesday for the development of the country’s digital economy, aiming to increase this sector’s share of national GDP by pushing technologies like 6G and big data...

Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's Economy Could Overtake US Economy by 2030

SAN FRANCISCO - China's economy will increasingly rely on state investment, high-tech development and domestic consumption - with less input from its past staple of export manufacturing - as it stands to overtake the United States in the coming decade, analysts predict. China's GDP should grow 5.7% per year through...
ECONOMY
#Digital Economy#Big Data#Gross Domestic Product#Reuters#The State Council#Beijing Newsroom
pv-magazine.com

World’s largest floating PV plant goes online in China

Huaneng Power International (HPI) has completed the world's largest floating PV project – a 320 MW facility in Dezhou, in China's Shandong province. It deployed the floating array on a reservoir near Huaneng Power's 2.65 GW Dezhou thermal power station. It built the solar plant in two phases with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
CleanTechnica

Largest Pumped-Hydro Facility In World Turns On In China

Pumped hydro storage is an unsung hero of the renewable energy world. It provides super low-cost, low-emission energy storage in locations around the world. The thing is that it’s not really a high-growth field of the new energy world. That said, China just made a big splash in pumped hydro storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US lays out case against 'unlawful' China maritime claims

The United States on Wednesday laid out its most detailed case yet against Beijing's "unlawful" claims in the South China Sea, rejecting both the geographic and historic bases for its vast, divisive map.  The State Department paper said that such historical-based claims had "no legal basis" and that China had not offered specifics.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Afghanistan's China envoy leaves after months without pay

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's ambassador to China, Javid Ahmad Qaem, left his post earlier in January after months without pay from Kabul following the Taliban's seizure of power, he said on Twitter. In a handover letter dated Jan. 1, also posted on Twitter, Qaem said that many diplomats...
CHINA
FOXBusiness

China fines Japanese-owned 7-Eleven for calling Taiwan a country

The Chinese government has fined the Japanese-owned 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Beijing for featuring a map on its website that labeled the island of Taiwan a country. The company was fined 150,000 yuan ($23,519) by Chinese market regulators for displaying an "incorrect" and "incomplete" Chinese map that labeled Taiwan "an independent country," the Global Times, a Communist Party tabloid, reported Friday.
ECONOMY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why didn't China send troops to aid Kazakhstan?

China gave strong verbal backing to Kazakhstan’s leader for his deadly crackdown to quell violent unrest, but stood aside as Russia sent in special forces troops. Resource-rich Kazakhstan on China's western border, has economic and strategic importance for Beijing and is an important link in its “Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative to expand its global trade and political influence in rivalry with the U.S. and its allies. China's response to the crisis underscores how it prefers to influence outcomes with verbal assurances and offers of assistance, without committing troops. “The growing closeness between Russia and China means we...
POLITICS
investing.com

China Says Stable Economy Is ‘Crucial’ Political Issue in 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Ensuring that China’s economy remains stable before a twice-a-decade meeting of the ruling Communist Party is “crucial,” a top policymaker says, a sign of the outsize role the event will play in the nation this year. “All regions and departments must take responsibility for stabilizing...
BUSINESS
AFP

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

More than half of people in Europe will likely catch Omicron by March, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as the World Bank warned the contagious variant could hamper global economic recovery. Europe is at the epicentre of alarming new outbreaks and the WHO said Tuesday Omicron could infect half of all people in the region at current rates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

China Passes New Cybersecurity, Algorithm Rules

China has passed two new rules regulating technology companies' overseas activities and use of algorithms, marking the latest step by Beijing to rein in the country's massive internet sector. The country's top internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China, said Tuesday that it and several other authorities passed a revised...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

China touts support from Gulf states for Uyghur treatment

China said Friday it gained support on issues including the treatment of Uyghur Muslims from a number of Persian Gulf states following talks between their foreign ministers at which they agreed to upgrade relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the ministers and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf expressed firm support for China’s “legitimate positions on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and human rights.” He said they “expressed opposition to interference in China’s internal affairs and politicization of human rights issues.” They also rejected the “politicization of sports and reaffirmed their support" for China’s hosting of...
CHINA
TechCrunch

Securing the global digital economy beyond the China challenge

The push by countries at all levels of development to modernize their information and communications networks has created unprecedented demand for technological infrastructure. Governments and industry are investing billions of dollars to expand digital connectivity worldwide. New deployments of 4G, 5G, satellites and fiber-optic cables could create huge opportunities for host nations but pose significant risks if networks are built without adequate safeguards. The U.S. has a role to play in securing the future of the internet and the global digital economy but will need to move beyond confrontation with China to succeed.
INTERNET

