Public Safety

Huge blast goes off in Somali capital; four bodies at scene

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Gazette

Car bomb in Somali capital kills eight - ambulance services director

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -A car bomb exploded on a road leading to the airport in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, killing at least eight people, the head of the city's ambulance services said. Mogadishu resident Mohamed Osman said the shock of the blast hit the walls and roof of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
Slate

Video Shows Huge Wall of Rock Collapse on Boaters in Brazil, Killing at Least Seven

ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police officer sacked for racial slur found during murder photos investigation

A police officer has been sacked after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text. PC Harry Chandler, who was an officer in the Metropolitan Police, used the racially offensive word “p***” in a WhatsApp message to another police officer. He was discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The slur was revealed during an investigation into photographs taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020. Two Metropolitan Police officers, Jamie Lewis and Deniz...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
The Independent

Indian man beaten to death by mob three months after he cut ‘holy’ tree

A 34-year-old man was dragged out of his home and killed by a mob in India’s eastern Jharkhand state for cutting down a “holy” tree in October last year.The charred body of Sanju Pradhan was found by police on Tuesday evening.Pradhan, who belonged to Chaprideepa village in the state’s Simdega district, was allegedly beaten by a mob and set on fire.The man had cut down a tree considered sacred as per community traditions.Villagers also resented Pradhan cutting down other trees in the area as well, police officer Rameshwar Bhagat was quoted as saying by the Indian Express newspaper.Pradhan was dragged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Barry: Knifeman, 18, jailed for former friend's murder

An 18-year-old convicted of murdering a former friend has been jailed for at least 18 years. Jack Barry, 19, was found injured on West Road, Hamstead, Birmingham, on 7 March and died at the scene. Cameron Cheshire, of West Road, Great Barr, Sandwell, was last week found guilty of murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

At least seven dead and three missing after canyon wall collapses onto motorboats on lake in Brazil

At least seven people have died and three others are missing after a huge slab of rock fell from a cliff face onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil.A further 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously, after a canyon wall plunged into the water and onto motorboats on Furnas lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais state, on Saturday.Videos posted on social media showed a cluster of small boats near the cliff face when the rock smashed into the water, landing on two of the vessels. Onlookers could be heard screaming as other boats close to the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman accuses Chinese couple in Montreal grocery store of being responsible for Covid

Police in Montreal were called to a supermarket and removed a woman after she insulted a Chinese-Canadian couple.A video of the encounter captured by a victim, Ken Mak, was shared to Facebook on Monday and appeared to show the woman attacking the couple. Mr Mak, who moved from China to Canada 20 years ago, was asked if he was Chinese and was blamed for ”21 months of bulls****”, in an apparent reference to Covid. “All of these f****** epidemic that became a pandemic, it’s because of you Chinese people!”, the woman shouted. “F*** you”. Mr Mak could be heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Andrew Gosden: Devices seized from suspects in missing boy case

Numerous devices were seized from two men arrested in the case of a teenager who went missing 14 years ago. Police investigating the disappearance of Andrew Godsen took the electronics as the pair were held on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking. Officers said the devices could take "six to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer sacked after sharing photo of partially-clothed dead woman on WhatsApp

A police officer who shared a photo of a partially-clothed dead woman on WhatsApp has been sacked for the “deplorable” act.PC Daniel Wallwork, from Avon and Somerset Police, was sent to an address in Radstock, Somerset, on 16 April 2020 following the sudden death of a woman in her 40s.While at the property, he used his personal phone to take a photo of the woman as she lay partially clothed and face down on a bed before sending it to a colleague.The accompanying message read: “After all these years I’ve finally met [her].”PC Wallwork claimed he sent the image to...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Two drivers arrested after man killed in motorway collision

Two motorists have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorway collision.A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning after a crash involving a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a grey BMW 1 Series.He was a passenger in the Vectra when it crashed into barriers near Junction 4 on the M11 in Redbridge east London Three other men, including the driver, needed hospital treatment, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers were called at around 12.50am, police said. The family of the dead man have been informed.A 22-year-old woman driving the BMW...
ACCIDENTS

