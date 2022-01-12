ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

You can learn to put names to faces while you sleep, study finds

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN
Albany Herald
 2 days ago

Need to quickly put a name to a face on a company video call? About to play charades online with your new partner's entire family? Or are you fretting about putting a name to that colleague's face when you do go back to work in person?. One day soon...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

I’m a sleep expert — this is why you feel tired all the time

No matter how many times you press snooze, sometimes there is no rousing you from your slumber. But it could be your snoozing habit that is the cause of you feeling so tired when you have to wake up. Feeling sleepy when that alarm bell rings is the last thing...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Sleep Apnea#Slow Wave Sleep#Deep Sleep#Sleep Stages#Npj#Northwestern University
MindBodyGreen

How Melatonin Can Help Your Sleep (And 4 Things To Do If It Doesn't)

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There's nothing more frustrating than tossing and turning at night, desperate to get a good night's sleep. That's where melatonin may come in handy. A...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Do you have 'COVID-somnia'? These sleep tips might help

(HealthDay)—If the pandemic is causing you to lose sleep at night, you're not alone. About 56% of Americans say they have what experts have dubbed "COVID-somnia," an increase in sleep disturbances. Of people reporting these disturbances, 57% say they're having trouble falling or staying asleep. About 46% are sleeping...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Sleep Can Help You Find Creative Solutions to Problems

Research is increasingly showing the importance of sleep to emotional processing, learning consolidation, and creativity. New research indicates that brief periods of N1 sleep may help with the development of creative solutions to problems. A method similar to that used by Thomas Edison can be applied to see if this...
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Getting more sleep can improve memory that connects names and faces

EVANSTON, Ill. — Do you struggle to remember someone’s name right after meeting them? The solution may be as simple as getting a good night’s sleep. A new study finds deep sleep helps to improve memory reactivation in the brain, allowing people to better connect names with faces.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Targeted memory reactivation of face-name learning depends on ample and undisturbed slow-wave sleep

Face memory, including the ability to recall a person's name, is of major importance in social contexts. Like many other memory functions, it may rely on sleep. We investigated whether targeted memory reactivation during sleep could improve associative and perceptual aspects of face memory. Participants studied 80 face-name pairs, and then a subset of spoken names with associated background music was presented unobtrusively during a daytime nap. This manipulation preferentially improved name recall and face recognition for those reactivated face-name pairs, as modulated by two factors related to sleep quality; memory benefits were positively correlated with the duration of stage N3 sleep (slow-wave sleep) and negatively correlated with measures of sleep disruption. We conclude that (a) reactivation of specific face-name memories during sleep can strengthen these associations and the constituent memories, and that (b) the effectiveness of this reactivation depends on uninterrupted N3 sleep.
Health

The Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask Helps Me Feel Less Stressed and Get to Sleep Faster

When I moved to Hawaii in March, I had such a hard time falling asleep. Not only was I super jetlagged for those first few weeks, but I had also moved to a high-rise building with thin blinds. So while one might dreamily imagine falling asleep in Hawaii to be a peaceful experience accompanied by natural starlight and lapping waves, instead I was beamed with bright, vibrant lights from cars, traffic lights, and other apartments.
ELECTRONICS
Woman's World

Drinking This Before Bed Can Help You Sleep Through The Night

One of my biggest sleep pet peeves is having to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. At two or three in the morning, leaving the warmth and comfort of my bed feels like a nightmare, no matter how badly I need to go. But those days of interrupted rest might be behind me, if a trick I just heard about works. It turns out that drinking sea salt water — a little-known natural remedy for better sleep — might just keep me from having to make that late-night trek down the hall in the wee hours.
LIFESTYLE
Glamour

Can 4-7-8 Breathing Really Help You Fall Asleep Faster?

Carving out time for mindfulness often feels like an indulgence, but it's necessary. And unlike everything else on your to-do list, there are simple ways to pause and reset—like the 4-7-8 breathing technique. A controlled breathing pattern intended to help the mind and body relax, the 4-7-8 technique has helped many transition from a stressful storm into a more focused, present self.
FITNESS
Inc.com

5 Ways to Shut Off Your Brain Before Bed So You Get Restful Sleep

This time of year is tough for anxious sleepers. So much to do, so much on the mind. And with the bane of Covid-19, environmental issues, political tension, and travel chaos swirling about, it's a wonder any of us can get any sleep. If you're anything like me, all you...
YOGA
CNET

Sleep Number's new 360 Smart Bed wants to help you stay healthy as you age

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Sleep Number is synonymous with sleep tech, and the company is back at it again with new products, including new furniture, designed to tap science and technology to improve your nightly sleep and overall health, especially for aging adults.
TECHNOLOGY
POPSUGAR

How to Stop Coughing at Night So You Can Get Enough Sleep to Kick That Bug

By now, you've probably had enough colds and flus in your lifetime to know the steps you need to take to feel better as quickly as possible. Staying hydrated and getting plenty of rest are at the top of the list, but the "rest" part can prove to be quite difficult if you have a nagging cough that keeps you up at night. Luckily, there are things you can do that will help soothe that cough and get you the shut-eye you so desperately need. POPSUGAR spoke with a doctor about the causes of nighttime coughing and the remedies that are most likely to bring you relief.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy