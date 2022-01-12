ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Like Tortoise vs Hare, ECB may 'normalize' before Fed :Mike Dolan

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -If the world's big central banks are convinced the economic emergency is over and policy should start to return to pre-pandemic settings, the ECB is likely to beat the Fed to it. Facing the highest inflation rates in decades, caused mainly by the distortions and bottlenecks related...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Column-Draining the money pool – guess the ‘excess’ :Mike Dolan

LONDON (Reuters) – If central banks start draining the money pool to stop an overspill buoying sky-high inflation, the assessment of just how much liquidity is ‘excess’ becomes critical to world markets. A hawkish new year blitz from the U.S. Federal Reserve in the face of 7%...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Fed chair doubled down on the central bank’s policy normalization intentions

Powell appeared before the Senate yesterday. In his renomination confirmation hearing, the Fed chair doubled down on the central bank’s policy normalization intentions. He said the economy no longer needs or wants a very supportive stance. Tackling inflation becomes instead a priority to ensure the economic expansion. This means rate hikes as well as the run-off of the balance sheet are – and we quote – likely later this year. Atlanta Fed governor Bostic earlier in the day voiced similar yet more concrete views, saying the central bank should consider a rate hike in March and start reducing the balance sheet “fairly soon” thereafter. Cleveland’s Mester and Kansas City’s George on Tuesday also preferred quantitative tightening sooner rather than later and at a quicker clip than in previous cycles. They all join several other colleagues, including Barkin and Bullard, suggesting the same in earlier speeches. Risks for the Fed reducing stimulus have become one-sided and are clearly growing. Despite all that, US stocks had a good run. The Nasdaq (+1.41%) outperformed, clawing back above 15k. US bonds strengthened with yields declining 1.1 bp (2y) to 2.7 bps (30y) as real yields took a breather from their weeks-long surge. The long end outperformed even as the $52bn 3-year auction was a success. German bonds traded choppy. The wings of the yield curve outperformed with changes from 0.1-0.9 bps compared to a 1.3-1.9 bps increase at the belly. Declining US real yields lifted EUR/USD from 1.1326 to 1.1367. On a trade-weighted basis, DXY hit recent lows at 95.62. The positive equity sentiment kept USD/JPY in check (115.3). EUR/GBP closed at 0.8337, a new cycle low. GBP/USD retaking the 1.36 area supported that move.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains steady around 1.1350 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell

EUR/USD treads water after consolidating recent losses in early Asia. Fed’s Powell pledges to stop higher inflation from getting entrenched, virus woes worsen. Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence jumped, Unemployment Rate eased. Tepid sentiment weigh on the USD as traders await speech from ECB’s Lagarde, Powell’s Testimony. EUR/USD...
CURRENCIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Column: Nowhere near 'new normal' - whatever that is :Mike Dolan

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Bet all you like on how a post-COVID-19 world might shape up but the global economy remains far from any state of normality as we enter 2022. As after the global banking crash 13 years ago, economists and investment managers have been quick to speculate about the "new normal" that will emerge once the pandemic has passed.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
FXStreet.com

ECB’s Schnabel: ECB may need to act if energy price rises more persistent

“Rising energy prices may force the European Central Bank to stop ‘looking through’ high inflation and act to temper price growth,” said ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Saturday per Reuters. “Green transition poses upside risks to medium-term inflation,” adds ECB’s Schnabel while speaking via video...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Euro zone bond yields jump on hawkish Fed minutes, ECB rate hike bets rise

LONDON (Reuters) -Euro zone sovereign bond yields jumped on Thursday to new highs while investors ramped up expectations for a European Central Bank rate hike, a day after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting pointed to faster-than-expected U.S. rate rises. Italy’s 10-year bond yield was 5 basis points...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Inflation#Nominal Interest Rate#Fed#Reuters#Omicron#U S Federal Reserve#The European Central Bank#Bundesbank
US News and World Report

Fed's Barkin Says Timing and Pace of Rate Moves Will Depend on Inflation

(Reuters) -The timing and pace of interest rate increases will depend on what happens with inflation and Federal Reserve officials may need to move more "aggressively" if inflation remains elevated, Richmond Fed Bank President Thomas Barkin said Thursday. "The closer that inflation comes back to target levels, the easier it...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

New Zealand Dollar May Keep Falling vs USD as Fed Rate Hike Bets Firm

New Zealand Dollar drops as Fed rate hike bets swell to start 2022. Break below 0.68 might pave the way to challenge last year’s low. US ISM surveys, employment data, FOMC minutes in the spotlight. The New Zealand Dollar suffered the largest one-day loss in two weeks against its...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Fed's Waller: Could start shrinking Fed balance sheet by summer

Federal Reserve's Christopher Waller said three hikes in 2022 are still a good baseline but he said if inflation stays high there could be four or even five hikes. Could also allow the balance sheet to run off earlier. Doesn't favour 50bps Fed hike in March. Could start shrinking Fed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Central banks start turning off the cash taps

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - As speculation grows about when the Federal Reserve will begin reducing the size of its balance sheet, some analysts say the era of "quantitative tightening" has already started. Central bank balance sheets ballooned after the pandemic struck in 2020, but with economies rebounding and inflation...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
The Independent

No ‘convincing case’ for digital Bank of England currency, says Lords committee

The creation of an official UK digital currency could lead to a run on the banks during economic downturns, a committee of peers has warned.The Lords Economic Affairs Committee said that the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) could pose “significant risks” in the UK.Bank of England officials are currently among those at 90 central banks around the world who are exploring whether they should introduce their own digital currencies.“However, the introduction of a UK CBDC would have far-reaching consequences for households, businesses, and the monetary system for decades to come and may pose significant risks depending on...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

US CPI data awaited for clues on the Fed's policy normalization outlook

- US CPI data to determine the pace of the Federal Reserve’s policy normalization. - Powell testimony gave no clear indication of 1st rate hike; awaiting other major central banks plans of their own policy roadmaps. Asia. - South Korea Dec Unemployment Rate: 3.8% v 3.2%e. - Japan Nov...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy