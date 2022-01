Buckingham, PA-Nothing like being mat-side for an exciting dual meet, especially when the stakes are high, and pride is on the line. The Pennridge wrestling team traveled to Central Bucks East H.S. for a SOL Colonial Division showdown Wednesday night and headed home with a huge win after holding off the Patriots late surge. The Rams secured two falls from Cole Coffin (120-pounds) and Sam Kuhns (132) and were gifted two forfeits to build an early 24-4 lead over East.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO