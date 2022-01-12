Commentary: Is stagflation returning in 2022?

December US retail sales were today’s main dish. The headline figure declined by 1.9% M/M which was significantly below near flat consensus. Core sales dropped by 2.3% on a monthly basis and the control group, seen as a proxy to calculate consumption in GDP, even fell by 3.1% M/M. Numbers are based on absolute dollar levels of purchases, suggesting somewhat weaker underlying picture given that US inflation is running at 7% Y/Y. The monthly setback is obviously related to the surging omicron-variant of the Covid-virus which kept people at home and might therefore be more of a one-off rather than a structural change in a strong spending pattern. Combined data for Q4 point to a 8.7% Q/Qa increase for headline retail sales and 5.9% Q/Qa for the control group. The retail sales failed to disturb sluggish intraday trading dynamics as US markets head into the long weekend. They close on Monday for MLK Day.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO