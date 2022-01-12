ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: Is stagflation returning in 2022?

West Hawaii Today
 2 days ago

During the late 1970s, American families experienced stagflation—a...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Detroit News

Opinion: In 2022, stagflation could make a comeback

During the late 1970s, American families experienced stagflation — a combination of economic stagnation and significantly higher inflation. By the summer of 1980, unemployment hit 7.8% and the economy was actually shrinking. On the year, inflation spiked 12.3%. Some fear that today’s slowing economic growth (2.3% annualized last quarter)...
Times and Democrat

COMMENTARY: A 'made in America' fix

Much has been made in the news lately regarding America’s shortage of consumer goods. Increased consumer demand in the wake of the COVID pandemic has led to global shortages of many industrial products. And with cargo ships backed up and waiting to enter America’s congested west coast ports, there’s now a bottleneck. Not only are consumers waiting for imported goods but many domestic producers are also waiting on inputs from overseas— which has left them unable to assemble final products.
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

December US retail sales were today’s main dish. The headline figure declined by 1.9% M/M which was significantly below near flat consensus. Core sales dropped by 2.3% on a monthly basis and the control group, seen as a proxy to calculate consumption in GDP, even fell by 3.1% M/M. Numbers are based on absolute dollar levels of purchases, suggesting somewhat weaker underlying picture given that US inflation is running at 7% Y/Y. The monthly setback is obviously related to the surging omicron-variant of the Covid-virus which kept people at home and might therefore be more of a one-off rather than a structural change in a strong spending pattern. Combined data for Q4 point to a 8.7% Q/Qa increase for headline retail sales and 5.9% Q/Qa for the control group. The retail sales failed to disturb sluggish intraday trading dynamics as US markets head into the long weekend. They close on Monday for MLK Day.
FXStreet.com

Weekly economic and financial commentary

Inflation is intensifying and consumer activity is cooling, data covering the month of December reveal. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 7.0% year-over-year, the fastest increase in nearly 40 years. Similarly, the Producer Price Index (PPI) was up 9.7% over the year. Meanwhile, retail sales unexpectedly declined 1.9% in the final month of the year.
AFP

Venezuela creeps out of hyperinflation, but no one feels it

Economists say Venezuela has come out of a four-year cycle of hyperinflation, but citizens like pensioner Humberto Reco are still waiting to see the evidence. The crisis-wracked South American country ended 2021 with inflation of 686 percent, according to the central bank, meaning the end of a period of hyperinflation that began in 2017. Walking through the popular Chacao market in Caracas, Reco does not see any positive effect on prices. "They say hyperinflation is over, but where I am, it's still there," said Reco,75. "Honestly, I don't see any improvement."
Tennessee Lookout

Editor’s column: The role of conservatives in denying equity to Black Americans

The approach of the federal holiday recognizing Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and work means this is a good time to think about the difference in equality and equity for Black Americans and the role conservatives play in the fight for equity.  Equality offers all groups the same opportunities and resources without recognizing that […] The post Editor’s column: The role of conservatives in denying equity to Black Americans appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SmartAsset

What Is the Retirement Bucket Strategy?

The main goal of most investors is to garner enough money in the market to fund their retirement years. Yet, many investors are unsure of how to properly pull money out of their accounts once they’re actually in retirement. The … Continue reading → The post What Is the Retirement Bucket Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Free Lance-Star

Commentary: The problem with demagogues

In the midst of the extreme partisanship that dominates political discussion today, there is one thing about which we can probably all agree: These are volatile times. People are distrustful of one another. Basic institutions–political, social, religious–are unstable. And all of this is taking place in the midst of a pandemic, which magnifies every problem. But when countries face an uncertain future, dangerous forces can emerge.
