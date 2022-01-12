Commentary: Is stagflation returning in 2022?

Economists say Venezuela has come out of a four-year cycle of hyperinflation, but citizens like pensioner Humberto Reco are still waiting to see the evidence.
The crisis-wracked South American country ended 2021 with inflation of 686 percent, according to the central bank, meaning the end of a period of hyperinflation that began in 2017.
Walking through the popular Chacao market in Caracas, Reco does not see any positive effect on prices.
"They say hyperinflation is over, but where I am, it's still there," said Reco,75. "Honestly, I don't see any improvement."
Comments / 0