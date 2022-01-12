Commentary: The last thing the world needs is another dog breed

Choosing a loyal companion is one of the most important decisions a pet owner can make. Each year the American Kennel Club tracks dog registrations to see which breeds are gaining in popularity in the United States, and which ones are falling out of favor. Stacker analyzed the American Kennel Club’s 2020 rankings, released on March 16, 2021, featuring 195 breeds. The AKC only analyzes data dealing with purebred, registered breeds, so sadly, your sweet mixed-breed pal isn't counted in the final tally. The American Kennel Club’s 2013 rankings were also used for comparison purposes.
