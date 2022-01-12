Commentary: The last thing the world needs is another dog breed

Dogs are part of American life. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, over 48 million people in the United States live in a house that has at least one dog. Dog ownership contributes a significant amount to the economy. The annual cost of owning a dog runs between $1,400 and $4,300 a year. This includes food, toys and visits to the vet. The initial cost of owning a dog also can be high. Among 151 puppies considered in recent research, the average price of 80% of them was between $500 and $2,500.

