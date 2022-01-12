ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers rally from 25 down in 2nd half, stun Nuggets 87-85

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
West Hawaii Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Amir Coffey had 18 points, Reggie Jackson scored 11 of his 13 in the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 25-point deficit in the second half for a stunning 87-85 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. Terance Mann scored...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

