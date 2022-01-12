ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culture Gabfest “We’re All Gonna Die” Edition

Cover picture for the articleThis week, author and co-host of Slate’s Working podcast, Isaac Butler, fills in for Steve (preorder Isaac’s book!). First, the panel debates the merits of Adam McKay’s star-studded cautionary tale Don’t Look Up. Then, the panel is joined by film historian and journalist Mark...

IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel Turned Shakespeare Into a Visual Haiku

Director of photography Bruno Delbonnel’s first three collaborations with Joel and Ethan Coen ranged from a comic segment of the anthology film “Paris, Je T’aime” in 2006 to the NYC ’60s-era folk music dramedy “Inside Llewyn Davis” to their hilariously idiosyncratic Western “The History Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” But even having worked with the directors on a range of subject that wide, Delbonnel was still surprised by the next film Joel contacted him about, one he would be directing without Ethan by his side. “He called me one day and said, ‘I want to do this little movie, it’s called ‘The...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Conversation’: Walter Murch Invented a Paranoid Soundscape for Coppola’s Masterpiece

Shot in the midst of an astonishing burst of creativity, “The Conversation” was written, produced, and directed by Francis Ford Coppola in 1974, in between making “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II.” The story of a surveillance expert haunted by a case that slips out of his control, the movie ranks among the director’s best work. Now audiences will have the chance to rediscover the film, when NYC”s Film Forum begins a repertory run of a newly struck print ‚supervised by Coppola himself— January 14. That gave IndieWire the opportunity to speak via Zoom with the film’s supervising editor and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘White Lotus’ Star Murray Bartlett Cast in Chippendales Series

White Lotus breakout Murray Bartlett has signed onto a new limited series. The Australian actor and SAG Awards nominee has joined the ensemble cast of Hulu’s Immigrant (a working title). Immigrant is billed as the true story of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian American entrepreneur who started the Chippendales nightclub chain. “The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.” Bartlett will play Banerjee’s business partner and nemesis Nick De Noia, “a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment” and “the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West L.A. to the global juggernaut it would one day become. Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men — and most of all, showbiz.” The series from 20th Television is written by Robert Siegel and executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners, and Bahrani will direct.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix just released a nerve-shredding new mystery movie starring Alyssa Milano

Don't Miss: Friday's deals: COVID tests at Amazon, $139 AirPods 3, $19 Fire TV Stick Lite, more Actress Alyssa Milano's newly released Netflix movie Brazen has been described as basically what you'd get if you crossed Fifty Shades of Grey with a murder mystery. That's the snappy tease given about the film from Glamour, which adds, maybe a little cryptically: “It's bonkers. You'll love it.” The movie is based on the novel Brazen Virtue by Nora Roberts. And it actually continues a trend we've written about on a number of occasions now. Competition for exciting new projects is as fierce as ever...
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

'I Put Her Through The Ringer:' Denzel Washington Says Casting Chanté Adams Was The Most Important Aspect Of 'A Journal For Jordan'

Adams portrays former New York Times reporter Dana Canedy whose love story with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King is at the center of the film. When we interviewed Chanté Adams for the November/December issue of ESSENCE she shared the most important lesson she learned from Denzel Washington on the set of her upcoming film, A Journal for Jordan.
MOVIES
First Showing

Promo Trailer for First Love Film 'Girl Picture' Premiering at Sundance

"Do you wanna mango with me?" A promo trailer has debuted for the indie film Girl Picture, a Finnish comedy from filmmaker Alli Haapasalo, initially called Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt. This is premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month, then hits the Berlin Film Festival next. "Three Women Pursue Sex, Love, and Pleasure." Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations and expectations regarding love and sex. Sundance says: "Within the film’s tender, funny exploration of the fears and confusions of discovering one’s identity and sexuality, a refreshingly positive portrait of the power of female friendship emerges. Writers Daniela Hakulinen & Ilona Ahti consistently present the film's teen protagonists as complex individuals, while director Alli Haapasalo, rather than aestheticizing the girls' femininity, vibrantly depicts their trials and tribulations through their own eyes." Starring Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, and Linnea Leino. This looks as fresh and funny as the outstanding Norwegian film Ninja Baby from last year. Get a first look at some footage below.
MOVIES
Slate

Since When Is Everyone an Empath?

Empaths and the great book exchange pyramid scheme are filling up our feeds again. On the show today, Rachelle and Madison explain why every few months, posts circulate about a book exchange that sounds too good to be true, and why empaths aren’t really a thing—unless you’re in a science fiction story. Plus, they play Wordle!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House’ Trailer: Kristen Bell Leads Wine-Soaked Netflix Satire

Kristen Bell has found her next TV project, where she has proven to be a guaranteed draw in popular comedies like “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place.” Now Netflix is getting in on Bell’s massive audience appeal, and the streamer is giving Bell the chance to experiment with something a little darker. Sporting a title so long it may be as hard to forget as it is to remember, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” is billed as a “satirical slant on the psychological thriller” about a wine-loving woman who witnesses a murder....
MOVIES
Gamespot

Will The Batman Be Delayed? "We're Gonna Watch It Day By Day," Boss Says

One of the most-anticipated movies of 2022 is The Batman, which is scheduled for a theatrical release this March. But with COVID-19 cases still surging in the US and around the world with the Omicron variant, some are wondering if Warner Bros. might delay the movie, not unlike how Sony moved Morbius from January to April.
MOVIES
Slate

Station Eleven’s Creator Explains Why He Changed the Book’s Ending

It’s understandable if the last you thing want to watch during a pandemic is a TV show about a world laid waste by a pandemic. But Station Eleven is the rare, perhaps the only, post-apocalyptic story that might make you feel a little bit better about the end of the world. Covering the onset of and the first 20 years after a flu outbreak that leaves only one in a thousand alive, the HBO Max series finds the people who are left not just struggling to survive but to find meaning in their new world. Two decades after the fall of civilization, the series, which was adapted by Patrick Somerville from Emily St. John Mandel’s novel, falls in with the Traveling Symphony, a group of wandering players who bring music and Shakespeare to the scattered settlements that remain. (Their leader, played by Mackenzie Davis, does a mean Hamlet, but she’s also handy with a knife.) It’s a story in which, rather than society being stripped to its bare essentials, surprising remnants of human culture remain, and Lisa Loeb’s “Stay” is passed down among the generations like a sacred text. In other words, it’s about what we’re trying to hold onto right now.
TV SERIES
The Portland Mercury

We're Hiring! The Mercury Is Looking for an Arts & Culture Editor!

In case you missed it during the holiday rush, the Mercury is now hiring a full-time ARTS & CULTURE EDITOR!. Are you a big fan of Portland's kick-ass arts, music, performance, and culture scene? Do you also happen to be a snappy, smart writer/editor? Then consider applying to become the Mercury's next Arts & Culture Editor! This is an extremely rare opportunity, since people who join the Mercury tend to stay with us for a long, fun time. Check out our job listing below to see if you... or an equally smart person you know... would be a good fit! DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS IS FRIDAY, JANUARY 14.
PORTLAND, OR
Variety

Joel Coen Is New King of Scotland With His Beautiful ‘Macbeth’

Never underestimate Joel Coen. In a year when nine of the top-grossing films are part of a franchise, his new film is Shakespeare. Entirely filmed on soundstages, with abstract, Expressionistic sets. It’s in black and white. The stars are over 60. It’s not exactly a safe bet, but Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is one of the year’s best, and one of the best adaptations of Shakespeare on film. When a play has been performed onstage for 400 years and filmed multiple times by directors including Orson Welles, Akira Kurosawa and Roman Polanski, it’s hard to bring anything new to the table. But...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dune’: Read The Screenplay For Denis Villeneuve’s Revival Of A Sci-Fi Epic Penned With Jon Spaihts And Eric Roth

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. For filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), the opportunity to bring renowned sci-fi novelist Frank Herbert’s 1965 literary-franchise-launching masterwork Dune to life on the big screen wasn’t just the realization of a long-held dream; it was a chance to tell a multitude of film genre stories folded into one. “To me, Dune is a psychological thriller, an adventure, a war movie, a coming-of-age movie. It’s even a love story,” says Villeneuve. “There’s a reason the book stayed on...
MOVIES
Slate

The Tragedy of

As I sat down to watch the new film of The Tragedy of Macbeth from director Joel Coen, out in theaters and now streaming on Apple TV+,I realized that I have seen Macbeth more than any other Shakespeare play. While the popularity of some of Shakespeare’s work comes and goes with shifts in cultural taste, over the past 30 years Macbeth has remained reliably in the No. 3 slot, content to allow King Lear and Hamlet to duke it out for the top prize. Its steady popularity and cultural relevance make a certain kind of sense. Macbeth is among Shakespeare’s most tightly plotted and efficient plays. It can be directed into any number of recognizable genres from supernatural horror to feudal political thriller to revenge tragedy. It comes chockablock with famous lines. And its tale of ambition, violence, madness, and the limitation of individual free will speaks to us no matter what our current crisis is.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best HBO Original Series, According To Reddit

HBO is the go-to platform for hit shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and Succession, but that only scratches the surface of the content found on the network. Launched in 1972, the Home Box Office network is the longest operating subscription television service. With more than 100 original shows there is...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

