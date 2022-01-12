Since When Is Everyone an Empath?

“WHAT’S THE MATTER with book reviews?” asks a recent article by the editors of n+1. They have all started to sound the same: unforgettable, much-anticipated, a bold new voice. The New Yorker has a “Briefly Noted” section in which they review three or four soaring masterpieces at a time, each one meriting a compact little blurb that could fit on a fridge magnet. The n+1 editors attribute this nosedive in quality to the diminished status of the contemporary reviewer, no longer some well-paid public intellectual but an underpaid, overworked freelancer. Hence, the article goes on, the rise of the CTR, or “Contemporary Themed Review.” Relying on broad-brush analysis, the CTR is, like The New Yorker’s “Briefly Noted” section, an efficient way to knock out several buzzy books at a time, but with a considered and learned tone: the millennial novel, the climate change novel, the internet novel. But before diving into the CTR, the article suggests in a throwaway line that one option for the up-and-coming reviewer is to “[tear] th[e] book to shreds,” as “[h]arsh reviews in the papers of record are so rare and exciting.” But ultimately, the article concludes, this would be unwise; the world of literary production is a shrinking one, and the reviewer doesn’t want to step on any toes.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO