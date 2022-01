With COVID cases continuing to spike in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy may be forced to declare a new public health emergency if he wants to extend his pandemic powers. When he agreed to allow his original declaration to expire last June, lawmakers agreed to extend some of his orders until Jan. 11. Fourteen of his previous executive orders remain in effect, including the oversight of the vaccinations and testing as well as data collection from healthcare providers.

