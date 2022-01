EXCLUSIVE: Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo, the Italian writer-directors behind the film America Latina, have signed with WME for representation. The brothers’ horror-thriller is set for release on January 13, after making its world premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. It centers on Massimo (Elio Germano), the the proprietor of a dental surgery who has attained everything he could have desired: a villa in a peaceful setting and a family that he loves. Then, the unforeseen bursts into this imperturbable and calm springtime: on a day like any other Massimo goes down to the cellar and the absurd takes possession of his...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO