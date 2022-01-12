Laven: Bracing for the annual whitewash of King's legacy

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. paved the way of peace, justice, pluralism, and civil rights on the global stage. We all owe Dr. King our deep gratitude for the ultimate sacrifices he made to lay the groundwork for freedom and equality for all, most especially at a time where the United States was marred with fatal and rampant racism that breathed so deeply within everyday society. It has been said that service is the rent you pay for living on our beautiful planet earth. The rent I pay in service is a tribute to Dr. King, which serves as a reminder that I must continue to lead the way in correcting injustices, leading fearlessly, and doing my part to serve both my country and global community. His success in helping pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act in 1965 is a direct reflection of why I am serving in my current capacity. On a larger scale, walking in Dr. King’s legacy means I am doing right by my served communities and family. I am humbled to have the opportunity and responsibility to be a part of his enduring and indelible legacy.

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO