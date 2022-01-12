ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Laven: Bracing for the annual whitewash of King's legacy

By Wim Laven
Janesville Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days it is a mistake to bring up the storied practices of racism in the United States. The identification and labeling of the plain-view prejudice and nefarious dog whistles calling back to histories of white privilege nostalgia are frequently met with a strong backlash. This has become part of my...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Defender

King’s Legacy: Brothers Of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Making Change

Before Martin Luther King Jr. traveled the country reshaping social justice movements in the nation’s most segregated cities, he was both a graduate of Morehouse College and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. In his march toward change, King Jr. represented both proudly and loudly. Decades after his assassination, members of his fraternity carry the legacy of both their fallen brother and the illustrious fraternity. As the nation celebrates the life and accomplishments of one of the greatest Americans in history, dozens of brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. are working to make sure that the ideals King Jr. instilled in the nation do not die along with him. This list could include hundreds of names, but here are ten.
RELIGION
The Independent

Martin Luther King Day 2022: Who was the civil rights leader and how is the holiday celebrated?

Each year Americans celebrate the life of the US civil rights movement’s best-known spokesman and leader on Martin Luther King Jr Day.The movement pioneered by Martin Luther King pressured the American government to end legalised segregation in the United States. Who was Martin Luther King Jr and why is he so important?Born in 1929, Martin Luther King Jr was a Baptist minister best known for using the tactics of nonviolence and civil disobedience to combat racial inequality.Mr King led the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955 after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Washington State
U.S. Department of State

Perfecting Our Union, Strengthening Our Foreign Policy, Through Dr. King’s Legacy

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. paved the way of peace, justice, pluralism, and civil rights on the global stage. We all owe Dr. King our deep gratitude for the ultimate sacrifices he made to lay the groundwork for freedom and equality for all, most especially at a time where the United States was marred with fatal and rampant racism that breathed so deeply within everyday society. It has been said that service is the rent you pay for living on our beautiful planet earth. The rent I pay in service is a tribute to Dr. King, which serves as a reminder that I must continue to lead the way in correcting injustices, leading fearlessly, and doing my part to serve both my country and global community. His success in helping pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act in 1965 is a direct reflection of why I am serving in my current capacity. On a larger scale, walking in Dr. King’s legacy means I am doing right by my served communities and family. I am humbled to have the opportunity and responsibility to be a part of his enduring and indelible legacy.
POLITICS
philasun.com

Choices on how to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy

ABOVE PHOTO: Todd Bernstein Founder, Global Citizens 365, Joye Nottage former Director, Phila. MLK Association and Rev. Dr. Malcolm Byrd President, Philly Forum (Photos: courtesy Thera Martin) Normally on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s national holiday in Philadelphia and around the Delaware Valley, there’s so many events and activities...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
baystatebanner.com

Martin Luther King, Jr: A legacy of inspiration

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words continue to inspire more than 50 years after his death. Here are some notable quotes of his from The King Center. “I know this whole experience is very difficult for you to adjust to, especially in your condition of pregnancy, but as I said to you yesterday this is the cross that we must bear for the freedom of our people.” — letter from King to Coretta Scott King from prison in Reidsville, Georgia, Oct. 1, 1960.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Jesus
Indianapolis Recorder

Smith: Mocking Dr. King’s legacy

In a few days, those of us who actually know — and who genuinely embrace — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy will endure the annual Kabuki theater of those who invoke his name even as they actively work against his principles. In the words of Sen. Raphael Warnock, who pastors the same church that Dr. King did: “You can’t remember Dr. King and dismember his legacy at the same time.” Sadly, many people are attempting to do just that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
boulderjewishnews.org

Letter: Dr. King’s Pro-Israel & Pro-Zionist Legacy

As the celebration of Martin Luther King Day approaches, it is important to remember Dr. King’s strong support of Israel and Zionism. “Peace for Israel means security, and we must stand with all our might to protect its right to exist, its territorial integrity. I see Israel as one of the great outposts of democracy in the world, and a marvelous example of what can be done, how desert land can be transformed into an oasis of brotherhood and democracy. Peace for Israel means security and that security must be a reality.”
RELIGION
wgbh.org

Amid a fight for voting rights, local leaders reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

On May 17, 1957, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood atop the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and addressed a crowd of 25,000 that massed to demonstrate in the Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom. “Give us the ballot,” he declaimed, “and we will no longer have to worry the federal government about our basic rights.” It was an early event of the civil rights movement, and decades later, his solemn exhortations resound in the voices of his descendants.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Trump
kuaf.com

Honoring King's Legacy Through Service

The King Center in Atlanta announced that this year’s commemoration theme is "It Starts With Me.” Each of us can work to build cooperation, empathy, and respect. And, we can ask: How can I connect my resources to Dr. King’s message? 54 years after his death, there is still so much to do in the areas of fighting poverty, seeking higher paying jobs for all, improving housing, ensuring better education, and promoting justice and peace. What part of his message resonates with you? Take time today to explore options for giving your time or money. Visit our LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org community information site to explore categories in our nonprofit directory such as Education, Equity & Justice, and Housing & Infrastructure to learn more about organizations working to better our region in the same vein of Dr. King’s vision. Together, we can build the Beloved Community that Dr. King dreamed about.
ATLANTA, GA
Bucknell University

Bucknell MLK Week Series to Reflect on King’s Legacy and Philosophies

Bucknell University will reflect upon the legacy and philosophies of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Week. The series of lectures and events will encompass the theme "Mighty Causes Calling: Community, Coalition & Radical Revolution" and run from Jan. 17 through Feb. 3.
LEWISBURG, PA
TheAtlantaVoice

King’s daughter slams twisting of critical race theory

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter used an address Monday to push for federal voting rights legislation and slam the twisting of critical race theory to create what she called “false narratives.” Rev. Bernice King said there is a “very urgent need” for voting legislation, and that it is “crucial to humanity across the globe that […] The post King’s daughter slams twisting of critical race theory appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
pioneerinstitute.org

Stanford’s Prof. Clayborne Carson on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Civil Rights Vision & Legacy

This week on “The Learning Curve,” co-hosts Gerard Robinson and Cara Candal talk with Dr. Clayborne Carson, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Centennial Professor of History Emeritus at Stanford University and the Founding Editor of The Papers of Martin Luther King, Jr. He describes the larger political and spiritual lessons Dr. King and the other leaders of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) sought to impart regarding nonviolent protest, and the complex relationship among Dr. King, the SCLC, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), and less well-known civil rights figures like the late Bob P. Moses. They discuss how hymns and literary works such as Langston Hughes’s 1951 poem “Harlem (A Dream Deferred),” strongly influenced Dr. King’s sermons and speeches. Dr. Carson compares how racial issues have differed in Southern and Northern cities, noting MLK’s 1966 Chicago Campaign. They explore whether K-12 U.S. history instruction sufficiently covers the Civil Rights era compared to other important periods, and Dr. Carson offers insights on how policymakers, schools, and parents can draw on lessons from the Civil Rights era to better understand race in America. He concludes with a description of the World House Documentary Film Festival, a free, four-day webinar and virtual film festival celebrating MLK, beginning on January 14th.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WSLS

Roanoke leaders remember Dr. King’s legacy

ROANOKE, Va. – If here were still alive, Saturday would be the 93rd birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Southern Christian Leadership Conference leaders in Roanoke said that King had a major impact on the group as he was the original founder of the nationwide organization. Roanoke SCLC...
ROANOKE, VA
und.edu

Question for the UND community: What does Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy mean to you?

Send your answer to UND Today, and as part of UND’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, we’ll publish the responses in next Tuesday’s issue. Many American political heroes are remembered best for what they meant to the republic. But Martin Luther King Jr. is different: Not only did his life’s work leave the United States a better place, but King’s eloquence and example arguably brought about a similar change in millions of Americans as individuals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy