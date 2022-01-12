Guest Views: We need the truth about what’s in our food. New labeling is not going to help

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Every year, I make the same New Year's resolution: take better care of myself so, in turn, I can take better care of others. As a mom of two, this can be challenging—particularly when I'm boiling rainbow bagels at 11 p.m. the night before my son's birthday, and then realize there's a mountain of emails ahead of me, a board meeting I need to prep for…the list goes on. Thankfully, I can remind myself that most of the work on my list actually does support half of my resolution: to take better care of others. My work is driven by my goal of creating and advocating for a healthier food system built on fruits and vegetables—a system that is better for people and for the planet.

