Food Safety

Guest Views: We need the truth about what’s in our food. New labeling is not going to help

By The Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
 2 days ago

Consumers have a right to know what’s in the food they buy, and the labels on grocery products convey important information. Although genetically modified food is healthy and safe, we respect that some people prefer to avoid it, and they should be able to see on a label what’s modified and...

Pantagraph

What others are saying: Changing labeling on food won't help

Vegetarian Times

You’re About to See a Lot of Food Labeled Bioengineered – Here’s What That Means

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Under a rule that went into effect on January 1, food in the U.S. must now state if it contains what are commonly called GMOs or genetically modified organisms – things which have been modified by scientists to grow in a way they would not in nature. Going forward, if a food has elements that meet a standard established by Congress in 2016, it must state that it is bioengineered or derived from bioengineering. Some are saying these new labels mark a win for transparency, but others claim they might actually confuse consumers even more.
inquirer.com

The USDA’s new labeling for genetically modified foods goes into effect Jan. 1. Here’s what you need to know.

Starting Jan. 1, labels at the grocery store are about to get a makeover on foods that have been genetically modified. The goal was to get rid of the patchwork of different labels for foods and ingredients that have been scientifically tinkered with, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, the move also puts a greater burden on consumers to do their homework to understand what the labels mean, food advocates say.
MindBodyGreen

Why I Believe We Need A Better Food System — For Our Health & The Planet's

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Every year, I make the same New Year's resolution: take better care of myself so, in turn, I can take better care of others. As a mom of two, this can be challenging—particularly when I'm boiling rainbow bagels at 11 p.m. the night before my son's birthday, and then realize there's a mountain of emails ahead of me, a board meeting I need to prep for…the list goes on. Thankfully, I can remind myself that most of the work on my list actually does support half of my resolution: to take better care of others. My work is driven by my goal of creating and advocating for a healthier food system built on fruits and vegetables—a system that is better for people and for the planet.
geneticliteracyproject.org

GMO labeling begins this week. Here’s what you need to know

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. After four years, Jan. 1, 2022, brings not just a new year, but a new set of regulations to U.S. food and agriculture: mandatory genetic engineered (GE) labeling.
News On 6

New Guidelines Change Labeling For Genetically Modified Foods

The federal government has changed its guidance on how genetically modified foods are labeled. New USDA rules went into effect at the start of 2022 that change labeling requirements for "genetically modified organisms," better known as GMOs. The new labels will say "Bioengineered" or "Derived from Bioengineering." The USDA says...
The State-Journal

Guest columnist: What do we need for a 'post-pandemic?'

When vaccines against COVID-19 were rolling out in December 2020, we thought we had seen the light at the end of a long dark tunnel. But then, came the delta variant followed by the omicron variant. And there will be other variants of concerns (VOC) which would take up most...
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
KTVL

Beef, pork and poultry prices keep rising, but who's profiting?

REDDING, Calif. — Meat prices are still going up and President Biden is proposing ways to lower the farm-to-table cost. Local farmers and officials nationwide seem to agree on the issue. “For too long, we have seen the multinational meatpackers suck out all of the wealth of rural America...
Mashed

What Biden's New Meat Production Plan Means For Your Next Grocery Trip

If you're seeing meatless Mondays increasing in popularity recently, it's probably not just because more people are going vegan. A more likely cause may be that consumers nearly have to mortgage their house to pay for a pack of rib eyes. America's meat industry has taken some hard hits since the onset of the pandemic, and consumers' wallets are paying the price. There is hope on the horizon for carnivores, however, as the Biden-Harris Administration has put a plan into action to improve the meat market.
foodmanufacturing.com

Health Alert for Imported Meat and Poultry Products from China

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for an undetermined amount of imported meat and poultry products from China. A recall was not requested because FSIS has been unable to identify and contact the importers. The total amount of ineligible product is undetermined because the investigation is ongoing.
MarketRealist

Potatoes Get Added the List of 2021 Food Shortages

The year is now drawing to a close. While 2021 has been good for investors and the S&P 500 looks set for its third consecutive year of double-digit returns, it has also been marred with shortages of several essential and daily use goods. Now, potatoes have made it to the list of food products that are in short supply.
The Retro Bliss

The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
foodsafetynews.com

USDA issues public alert on dozens of Chinese meat and poultry products

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for an undetermined amount of 43 imported meat and poultry products from China. A recall was not requested because FSIS has been unable to identify and contact the importers. The total amount of ineligible product is undetermined because the investigation is ongoing.
Mashed

Nature's Own Is Recalling 3,000 Loaves Of Honey Wheat Bread

On December 17, Flowers Foods, a 100-year-old company whose brands include Tastykake, Wonder, and Sunbeam Bread, among others (via the Flower Foods website), announced it was issuing a voluntary recall of 3,000 loaves of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread (via a Flower Foods news release). On December 20, the FDA re-posted the company's announcement on its website, as a public service – something the FDA attempts to do whenever a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or other safety alert (via FDA). The recall was initiated because of the actual presence of "undeclared milk" in the bread loaves, and consuming milk can be dangerous for people who have an allergy, or even just a severe sensitivity, to milk. In fact, as the company points out, "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."
Times Daily

A brief comparison of whole milk and some popular alternatives

People avoid traditional cow's milk for many reasons. Some people have ethical concerns about consuming animal products. Individuals may be lactose intolerant or have a milk allergy, while others simply don't like the taste of cow's milk. Though it might once have been difficult to find alternatives to cow's milk at the grocery store, the growing number of people who avoid it has led to something of a boom in dairy alternatives. As a result, it's now easy for consumers to find various alternatives to cow's milk when shopping for groceries.
