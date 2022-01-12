ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Drivers suffer vision loss in laser pen attacks

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have appealed for witnesses after a string of laser pen attack on drivers in south west Scotland. It follows "various...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Woman suffers broken ribs in Shrewsbury attack

A woman suffered broken ribs when she was attacked in Shrewsbury on New's Year's Eve. The 43-year-old woman was assaulted under a bridge on Bage Way between 22:00 and midnight, West Mercia Police said. A man, aged 42, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Teenager suffers facial injuries in Leicester group attack

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after three teenagers were attacked in Leicester city centre. Leicestershire Police said a group of men targeted the teens on Gallowtree Gate at about 22:45 GMT on Saturday. A 16-year-old boy lost consciousness after being punched in the back of the head,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two charged after children injured in dog attack

A woman and a teenager have been charged after a dog attack left two children injured and a terrier died.The incident happened near Blackburnhall Gardens in Bathgate, West Lothian on Wednesday evening.Police Scotland said two children aged three and 10 sustained minor injuries and a mini Yorkshire terrier died.The force said a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the incident.A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male youth have been charged in connection with a dog attack in a park in Bathgate.“The incident happened around 6.20pm on Wednesday January 5 near Blackburnhall Gardens when two children, aged 10 and three, sustained minor injuries and a mini Yorkshire terrier died.“A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.” Read More Supreme Court judge had ‘hazy knowledge’ of Covid guidelines before golf dinnerMeghan’s lawyer says the duchess did not bully staffSurge in e-scooter crashes in London
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Police#South West
The Independent

Police dog stabbed 27 times in brutal California attack

A San Diego police dog that was stabbed 27 times after hounding down a suspect is slowly recovering at its handlers home. Aros, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois, was stabbed repeatedly in the head by a landlord that had been accused of attacking a tenant with a baseball bat, The Daily Beast reports.The 9 December incident saw the suspect in question attempt to flee on foot, but the Escondido police department hound didn't let him get away for too long. After the assilant climbed on-top of a two story garage, Officer Chad Moore sent Aros in persuit.The dog jumped up,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Killer cagefighter Liam Hall jailed for attack on girls

A cagefighter and convicted killer has been jailed for life for attacking two 13-year-old girls and his partner. Liam Hall, 33, shattered bones in his victims' faces after knocking them unconscious, and left his 24-year-old girlfriend with serious injuries. Hall was high on drink and drugs when he launched the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rowley Regis: Driver arrested after girl, 14, dies in crash

A 14-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car on New Year's Eve. West Midlands Police said the girl was struck by a grey Mercedes near Rowley Regis railway station, in Sandwell, at about 16:45 GMT. Paramedics attended the scene but the girl was pronounced dead at the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Exeter parents plea after 'horrific' attack on son

The parents of a man in his 20s have issued a "desperate appeal" for witnesses to a "horrific, unprovoked" attack that left him with life-changing injuries. The young man's jaw was broken in two places when he and a friend were punched in the face while walking home from a night out in Exeter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
News On 6

Driver Suffers Minor Injuries In Rollover Crash In Tulsa

A woman walked away from a rollover crash Thursday night east of 91st Street and Harvard, according to police. Tulsa police officers said the woman left the roadway went airborne, crossed a creek and struck a tree. Police said that the car was badly damaged but the woman only received...
TULSA, OK
KWTX

Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD is praising students from Tyler Legacy enrolled at the Career and Technology Center (CTC) for their quick thinking when their bus driver experienced a medical emergency. According to the district, after leaving the CTC and turning onto the Loop, the students noticed their driver...
TYLER, TX
BBC

Driver, 78, dies in car and tractor crash at Auldearn

A 78-year-old man has died after his car was involved in a collision with a tractor on the A96 in the Highlands. The crash happened at the village of Auldearn, near Nairn, at about 17:05 on Wednesday. Police said the driver of the Mercedes A250 was pronounced dead at the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Man, 56, in care home dies after paramedics with life-saving equipment REFUSED to enter the facility 'because it was against California's COVID-19 rules'

A California man died after paramedics responding to his cardiac arrest refused to enter the care facility he was in because they misinterpreted an outdated COVID-19 state memo, officials said. Staff at Rialto Post Acute Facility Care in Riverside made 911 calls reporting that Joseph Angulo, 56, 'had stopped breathing'...
HEALTH SERVICES
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jax Hudur

His Neighbors Attacked him After Years of Unchecked Racial Abuse

Bijan Ebrahimi’s life reads like a sad novel, but on closer inspection, one finds a nurturing, gentle soul in the middle of what I can only describe as a nightmare. Born in Iran in 1969, Bijan, though too young at the time, his family, like many other Iranians, witnessed the final chapters of the Shah’s rule in Iran and the subsequent revolution. Merely three years after the revolution that brought Khomenei to power, Bijan’s mother was paralyzed by a stroke. Sadly, his mother passed away in 1991. A year later, his father fell ill and was diagnosed with cancer. Like his mother before, Bijan looked after his sick father until the day he passed away.
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cancer sufferer who was told to 'grow up' and 'don't be a baby' when he took weekends off following 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment wins £40,000 for unfair dismissal

A cancer sufferer has won more than £40,000 after he was told by his boss 'don't be a baby' for saying he couldn't work weekends due to his illness. Steve Pointon was just 36 when he was first diagnosed with the disease and had to undergo a 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment regime while his managers continually complained about his performance.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy