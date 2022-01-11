ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

City of New Orleans To Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of New Orleans is reinstating a mask mandate, just weeks away from the start of Mardi Gras, as a way of stopping a surge in COVID cases. "Hospitalizations have risen...

CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS LA

Surging Omicron Cases Hitting Hospitals, Schools And Workforce Hard

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials with the county health department expressed concern that the percentage of COVID patients in intensive care units is now higher than  it was during the Delta surge. Jan. 14, 2022 (CBSLA) COVID infections have been wreaking havoc on schools, hospitals and the workforce. On Friday, LA County Health said that hospitalizations are rising sharply, with an average of 629 more people with COVID-19 being admitted every day. “…all [COVID patients] require resource-intensive precautions, including isolation rooms, cohorted staff and PPE, and this does continue to represent a substantial strain on the the healthcare system, particularly in light of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

Here Are Ways To Prove Your Vaccination Status At Twin Cities Bars, Restaurants And More

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Starting Jan. 19, anyone looking to visit a Minneapolis or St. Paul bar, restaurant, sporting event, or any other indoor venue serving food or drink, will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result from a test taken within the last 72 hours. For those who are vaccinated, city leaders say it’s as simple as presenting the physical card, or a photo of the card itself. FAQ: What To Know About The Vaccination Requirement For Bars, Restaurants In Minneapolis, St. Paul There are other options, however. The Minnesota Department of Health has partnered with the Docket...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City, County Health Departments Distribute At-Home COVID Test Kits

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Omicron variant continues to surge, at-home COVID test kits remain scarce. To help, each Saturday through January, the Baltimore City Health Department is distributing free at-home rapid tests at all 22 Enoch Pratt Free Library locations. “We’re trying to increase our supply of test kits to meet the demand,” said Adena Greenbaum with the Baltimore City Health Department. Elizabeth Cerbara picked up a test just to be on the safe side. “I think because I felt it was the responsible thing to do. I think I don’t know any other way to be part of a solution, so...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools Announces COVID Policy Changes As Dozens Of Schools Remain In Virtual Instruction

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools reduced its quarantine time to five days for students and staff as dozens of schools remain in temporary virtual instruction. The changes follow Centers for Disease Control and Maryland Department of Health guidance, a school district announcement stated. Sixty-five schools in Baltimore City were in a temporary virtual instruction mode on Friday, representing about 40% of the district’s schools. Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School juniors Keith Helfer and Summer Hubbard told WJZ students are on the verge of walkouts. “I guess paranoia would almost be the word to describe it,” said Helfer. “A virtual option would help...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

Suburban Restaurants Brace For Changes, New Customers Due To Twin Cities COVID Rules

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (WCCO) — Next week, Minneapolis and St. Paul will enact new COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone 5 years and older will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in the past three days to enter restaurants and bars. The new rules have businesses in neighboring towns wondering if changes or customers could soon be coming their way. FAQ: What To Know About The Vaccination Requirement For Bars, Restaurants In Minneapolis, St. Paul Opening last summer, Steele and Hops has successfully established itself in the St. Anthony community. And management is expecting to be bit busier with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

FAQ: Updates Issued On Vaccination Requirement For Bars, Restaurants In Minneapolis, St. Paul

Originally published Jan. 12, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In a bold move to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Twin Cities, the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul announced Wednesday that they will be requiring patrons at bars, restaurants and sports venues to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test in order to get inside. On Friday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a series of revisions that had been made to the regulations, including the following items: Changing the age for having a required negative test from 2 to 5, Striking the OSHA reference due to Thursday’s U.S....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities suburbs take a pass on mask mandates amid Omicron surge

Minneapolis and St. Paul largely stand alone when it comes to reviving mask mandates in response to rising Omicron cases.Driving the news: The Duluth City Council became the latest Minnesota city government to reject a mandate Monday night.Local leaders in Bloomington passed a resolution this week encouraging, but not requiring, residents and visitors to wear masks and follow other CDC and state health guidance on curbing COVID.Why it matters: Masking — especially with an N95 or similar face coverings — in crowded indoor spaces is one of the best tools we have to prevent the virus' spread.The cities of Hopkins...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
California Extends Indoor Mask Mandate

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Big Country 96.9

Portland, Maine City Council Unanimously Voted to Enact Indoor Mask Mandate

Just a few days into 2022 and it's starting to feel like 2020 because masks are returning to the city of Portland, Maine in full force. Monday night, Portland City Council met, and it was unanimously decided that beginning on Wednesday, January 5th, everyone over the age of two must wear a mask while in public places in Portland. Businesses will need "masks required" signage by Monday, January 10th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: More signs that the omicron surge is easing in Florida as state reports drop in cases, hospitalizations

Florida’s omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge continued to show signs of easing as the state reported a decline in cases and hospitalizations on Saturday, data shows. There were 49,339 new cases on Friday, bringing the 7-day average of new cases to its lowest level in eight days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The count does not include those who used at-home tests. The new data ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities School Districts Divided On Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases and Twin Cities public schools are divided over distance learning. Minneapolis moved classes online Friday for the next two weeks, but students in St. Paul are still headed into the classroom. Minneapolis Public Schools cited staffing shortages. During the two-week move online, they will keep buildings open, buses running and provide meals for those who need a place to learn. “It’s come down to the point we cannot adequately operationalize on behalf of our students,” Superintendent Ed Graff said. Karin Imdieke’s daughter, Kaia, is in the 4th grade in MPS. She hopes distance learning...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

What to know about the mask mandate now in effect in Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's emergency mask mandate is officially now in place and it is different from previous mandates in the city. Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse issued the temporary mandate on Tuesday in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, telling the county board of commissioners Tuesday morning, “This is not a decision I made lightly, this is not an easy decision at all. I know it’s going to create some waves. But this is a tool we have in our toolbox. We have research, evidence out there showing that masks decrease transmission.”
OMAHA, NE
CBS LA

Health Officials Describe Winter COVID Surge At ‘Near Crisis Level’

IRVINE (CBSLA) — Southern California experienced yet another weekend in the winter COVID-19 surge driven by the Omicron variant. In LA County this week, on average, the health department reported more than 40,000 new infections each day, with 1,000 more people hospitalized over the course of the last seven days. “One person who gets Omicron right now is easily infecting two and the rate of that speed is so fast. The individual is very contagious two days before the onset of symptoms,” said Dr. Jose Mayorga, the executive director of the UCI Health Family Health Center. Dr. Mayorga says an increase in testing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnetonka Becomes The Latest Suburb To Institute A Mask Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities suburb has approved a mask mandate as the state struggles with the surge in COVID-19 cases. The Minnetonka City Council voted Friday to approve an emergency ordinance for a mask mandate. The ordinance will go into effect Tuesday, applying to individuals over the age of 5 in indoor settings. Exemptions to the mandate include: those unable to accommodate face coverings; performers, athletes and stuff for competitions or performances; peopel actively exercising at any indoor facility; religious institutions; and in public or private school facilities. Minnetonka becomes the third Twin Cities suburb to institute a mask mandates this week. Earlier, both Golden Valley and Hopkins instituted mandates. These suburban mandates come after Minneapolis and St. Paul reinstated mask mandates last week. Another large city, Duluth, has also instituted a 30-day mask mandate. These mandates come as the surge in COVID-19 cases from the highly-contagious Omicron variant has caused disruptions across virtually all industries, from trucking to health care. As of Friday, the state’s positivity rate has reached a record high of 21.6%. Earlier this week, officials in Minnetonka notified residents that a mask mandate was under consideration and asked for their input.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Boston

Boston To Delay Enforcement Of COVID Vaccine Mandate For City Workers Until Jan. 24

BOSTON (CBS) — City employees who have not complied with Boston’s COVID vaccine mandate will not officially be disciplined until nine days after the deadline. The deadline for city employees to provide proof that they have received at least one shot is Saturday. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement on Friday that employees will start being disciplined on January 24. “Following Saturday’s deadline, the City will conduct a thorough review and notify anyone who has not yet uploaded proof of vaccination,” said Wu in a statement. “Starting on January 24th, any staff still without proof of vaccination will begin to...
BOSTON, MA
boreal.org

Rapid omicron spread closes Minnesota schools on short notice

School nurse Michelle Ricart gives a sticker to 5-year-old after she got her first COVID-19 vaccine at a Minneapolis school in November. The swift onslaught of omicron cases is sending teachers and students home across the state. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News 2021 file. From Boreal Community Media and...
COOK COUNTY, MN

