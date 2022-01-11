City of New Orleans To Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities suburb has approved a mask mandate as the state struggles with the surge in COVID-19 cases. The Minnetonka City Council voted Friday to approve an emergency ordinance for a mask mandate. The ordinance will go into effect Tuesday, applying to individuals over the age of 5 in indoor settings. Exemptions to the mandate include: those unable to accommodate face coverings; performers, athletes and stuff for competitions or performances; peopel actively exercising at any indoor facility; religious institutions; and in public or private school facilities. Minnetonka becomes the third Twin Cities suburb to institute a mask mandates this week. Earlier, both Golden Valley and Hopkins instituted mandates. These suburban mandates come after Minneapolis and St. Paul reinstated mask mandates last week. Another large city, Duluth, has also instituted a 30-day mask mandate. These mandates come as the surge in COVID-19 cases from the highly-contagious Omicron variant has caused disruptions across virtually all industries, from trucking to health care. As of Friday, the state’s positivity rate has reached a record high of 21.6%. Earlier this week, officials in Minnetonka notified residents that a mask mandate was under consideration and asked for their input.

MINNETONKA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO