California Man Injured in Benton County Crash

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours of January 12th, Pettis County Deputies, along with the Pettis County K9 Unit, observed suspicious activity at the Temp Stop, 4575 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Deputies ran the Missouri license plate, which came back to Kameron Fain, 31, of Jefferson City. A short time later, Communication advised Deputies that Fain had active felony warrants out of Cole County and Ozark County for felony Possession of a Controlled Substance ($1,500 cash only bond), felony Domestic Assault in the 1st Degree With Serious Physical Injury (No bond), and a Probation Violation warrant for Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree (3rd Offense or More).

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO