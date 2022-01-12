California Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A California man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2006 GMC, driven by 38-year-old...ksisradio.com
