U.S. govt to increase COVID-19 tests for schools by 10 million per month

Private insurers will have to cover the cost of eight at-home coronavirus tests per member per month starting Saturday, the Biden administration said Monday. People who provide their insurance information will be able to get the tests with no out-of-pocket costs at certain pharmacies; in other cases, they will have to file claims to their insurers for reimbursement, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, just as they often do for medical services.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO