ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

U.S. govt to increase COVID-19 tests for schools by 10 million per month

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The Biden administration announced on Wednesday a new set of measures to keep schools open, including increasing access to COVID-19 tests, as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-reports-least-11-mln-covid-cases-day-shattering-global-record-2022-01-11. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-reports-least-11-mln-covid-cases-day-shattering-global-record-2022-01-11, according to a...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymixfm.com

U.S. CDC recommends Americans wear ‘most protective mask you can’

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks, recommending wearing “the most protective mask you can,” although the agency stopped short of calling for nationwide N95 usage. The CDC clarified in its revised...
U.S. POLITICS
healthcaredive.com

Insurers will be required to cover 8 at-home COVID-19 tests per month

The Biden administration on Monday followed through on its proposal to make healthcare insurance companies and group health plans cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests. Starting on Saturday, people who have private health insurance coverage or who are covered by a group health plan will be able to claim up to eight over-the-counter, FDA-authorized tests a month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid#Govt#School Districts#Reuters#Omicron#Cdc#The White House#Americans
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
staradvertiser.com

Insurers must cover 8 at-home COVID-19 tests per person each month, Biden administration says

Private insurers will have to cover the cost of eight at-home coronavirus tests per member per month starting Saturday, the Biden administration said Monday. People who provide their insurance information will be able to get the tests with no out-of-pocket costs at certain pharmacies; in other cases, they will have to file claims to their insurers for reimbursement, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, just as they often do for medical services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
utv44.com

ADPH: New CDC isolation and quarantine guidance does not currently apply to K-12 schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Omicron variant is fast becoming the dominant variant in the United States. All counties in Alabama are already in the high risk category and with students heading back to school after the holidays, there's some confusion about the newly announced quarantine and isolation guidelines from the CDC for the general population. It has been shorted from 10 to five days.
EDUCATION
Fast Company

With omicron spreading, will schools mandate COVID vaccines for all students and teachers?

This week, most students in the U.S. returned to school. Also this week, the U.S. is setting grim new records for daily COVID-19 cases. The result is a full-blown logistical and policy-making mess for school and government officials, parents, and the kids themselves—mostly about whether or not to require vaccines. Here’s a quick look at the ways school districts and local officials nationwide are responding, to help you predict how all this is likely to pan out as the spring semester unfolds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Schools adopting 'test-to-stay' policy as omicron shifts plans for 2022

As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
EDUCATION
wmay.com

State’s largest school district considers some remote classes after break

(The Center Square) – Families in Illinois’ largest school district may have to prepare for more remote learning after the holiday break. The Chicago Public School district’s 330,000 students are scheduled to return to class on Jan. 3 as coronavirus cases rise in the city and the rest of the country. More than 1,300 students and nearly 800 adults reported positive COVID tests the week before Christmas, nearly tripling the previous week’s totals.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy