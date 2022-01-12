DHL opens Middle East’s largest robotic sorting centre in Israel

- - - Few careers in American public life have been as long and consequential as Henry Kissinger's. From his emergence as one of the first "defense intellectuals" of the Cold War, appearing on Mike Wallace's interview show in the 1950s, to his recently published book with Eric Schmidt of Google on the societal impact of artificial intelligence, Kissinger's life in the public spotlight has spanned more than six decades. As national security adviser and secretary of state he presided over the opening to China, detente with the Soviet Union and the end of the Vietnam War. Leaving office in 1977, he became a public commentator and international business consultant, as well as a behind-the-scenes influence in American foreign policy. Although a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, he remains an exceptionally controversial figure because of policies in Cambodia, Chile and South Asia and a target of hatred, especially on the left. When his younger brother, Walter, died last year, the hashtag "the Wrong Kissinger" trended on Twitter.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 HOURS AGO